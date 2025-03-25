I can't believe I've only just discovered this artist's ingenious optical illusions

published

Now I'm hooked on these surreal miniature scenes.

Images of miniature optical illusions of a bath made from bread and a woman ironing crinkle-cut potato chips
(Image credit: Tatsuya Tanaka)

A restaurant on top of a retro cassette player? A rocket trailing tempura flames? A maid ironing crinkle-cut potato chips? Anything's possible in the work of the Japanese photographer Tatsuya Tanaka, who specialises in creating surreal miniature optical illusions by using everyday objects to recreate daily situations.

I've only just discovered his work, but Tatsuya has been posting scenes like the ghetto blaster restaurant below on Instagram every day since 2011. He's created all kinds of situations, even including characters like the Minions and Nintendo's Super Mario.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

