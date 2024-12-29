This viral optical illusion broke people's minds in 2024

Some people still don't believe the two faces are the same colour.

An optical illusion showing what looks like a white face and a black face on a green background
(Image credit: Akiyoshi Kitaoka)

We saw lots of optical illusions go viral on social media in 2024. We even saw optical illusions in space and AI optical illusions that look like different subjects at different sizes. But few illusions broke people's minds quite like this one.

The images above appear to show a white face and a black face. But a closer inspection shows there's no difference in colour. Both faces are grey, proving that not everything is black and white.

