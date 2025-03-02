Optical illusions could be the solution to annoying CAPTCHAs

Turns out bots struggle to recognise AI illusions.

optical illusion of a city shaped like an apple
(Image credit: Yuekang Li)

There was a time when CAPTCHAs were the bane of my existence, making me question my sanity (and my humanity). Thankfully technology has developed since the early days of the internet and CAPTCHAs are a little less frustrating, but one new version has caught my eye. May I present optical illusion CAPTCHAs.

Gone are the days of selecting traffic lights or motorbikes in a grid, getting slowly frustrated as you try to appease the CAPTCHA gods. Using AI-generated optical illusions, this new sneaky test is (ironically) difficult for AI to decipher, leveraging the unique way that humans process images. While AI might not like optical illusions, here at Creative Bloq we're no strangers to them – I'd take an optical illusion over a typical boring CAPTCHA any day.

