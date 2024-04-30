Microsoft’s impossible captchas are giving the internet an existential crisis

By Natalie Fear
published

I'm not a robot… I think.

Captcha
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've had the unfortunate pleasure of attempting to create a Microsoft account in recent years then you've likely encountered one rather frustrating obstacle – the captcha. While my confidence in the fact that I'm human is typically unwavering, Microsoft's bizarre captchas have made me question myself, and it seems I'm not alone. 

For years there have been whisperings online about the confusing and convoluted nature of Microsoft's devious captchas. With seemingly unsolvable puzzles, captchas have come a long way since the days of deciphering jumbled letters or identifying traffic lights – but why? Of course, like everything that's good and existential in this world, it's AI

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles