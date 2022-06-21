Apple has solved the internet's most irritating feature

By published

Is this the end of CAPTCHA?

The Apple logo looks like a padlock
We've all been there. You just want to get to the juicy news, but before you can, you have to jump through countless hoops to decipher words hidden in a mess of lines, and tag every taxi in a series of photos, just to prove you're human. But an upcoming update from Apple suggests an end to these annoying CAPTCHA tasks could be on the horizon. 

There were a number of eye-catching announcements at this year's WWDC 2022 Apple event, and we reported on more of the headline reveals at the time, including the new Apple MacBook Air M2. Now it looks like iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura, both announced at the event but not due for release until later this year, may spell the end of irritating CAPTCHAs.

According to MacRumours (opens in new tab) , Apple users will be able to go to Settings on their device and under Apple ID > Password & Security and then activate Automatic Verification. Once this is done Apple's iCloud will verify you in the background whenever a site asks you to prove you're a real, you know, human being.

A diagram of how Apple's new verification system works

The technical bit: behind the scenes your Apple ID and account is checked and rated, this is then awarded a Private Access Token status and enables you to bypass any annoying CAPTCHAs. A video for this new feature (opens in new tab) appeared at Apple's summer developer event.

Apple has been developing the tech with content delivery networks Fastly and Cloudflare. It has also been keen to point out that the Private Access Token process doesn't share any of your information with the sites involved, so your emails and data remain untouched. Essentially Apple does the heavy lifting and gives the sites a trusted 'thumbs up' on your behalf.

This isn't the first time a company has tried to help us dodge frustrating CAPTCHA tests, as way back in 2019 we reported how Google's reCAPTCHA aimed to solve the same problem. Google's solution was far too complex and aimed at developers, Apple's system just means ticking a box in our Settings. Some users are able to test Apple's fix right now in Beta. The rest of us can find out how this works later in the year when iOS 16 and macOS Ventura get a rumoured September launch.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & Design at Creative Bloq. Ian is the former editor of many leading magazines, including digital art focused ImagineFX and 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched the magazine X360 in 2005 and has relaunched many others. In his early career Ian wrote for music and film magazines, including Uncut, SFX, and assisted on The Idler. With over 25 years' experience in both print and online journalism, Ian has worked on many leading video game and digital art brands. With a passion for video games and art, Ian combines his loves to bring the latest news on NFTs, video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq. In his spare time he doodles in Corel Painter, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

