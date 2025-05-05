Apple's new web page leaves users baffled

What's the point of Snapshot on Apple?

Apple is a company known for innovation; for groundbreaking products that revolutionise how we think about tech by giving us things we never realised we wanted or needed. And what we want right now are basic web overviews of celebrities like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lionel Messi, apparently.

Even long-time Apple fans have been left scratching their heads after the tech giant debuted Snapshot by Apple, a new web page that provides limited details about a handful of celebrities and bands, and links to related content on Apple apps. A dedicated URL for this? Really? One of the best Apple products it is not.

A screenshot of the Snapshot on Apple web page design showing information about Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa makes pop music and was born in 1995. Thanks Apple(Image credit: Apple)

