Snapchat's redesign fail shows users don't always want minimalist UI

News
By published

Less sometimes really is less.

Snapchat app icon design on a phone
(Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images)

Snapchat is a social media platform that remains a mystery to most people over the age of 35. And yet in these days of rapid app updates and live testing, it's somehow already been around for long enough to have had not one but two redesign scandals.

If you missed it, the first was back in 2018. On that occasion, a complete overhaul of the app's UI caused over a million users to sign a Change.org petition demanding that Snap Inc put things back the way they were. It will grow on you, the company insisted back then... and usage fell for the first time since the company's launch in 2013.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.