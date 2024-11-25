Spotify's latest UI design change is driving people crazy

The new Create button has to go.

Spotify logo and UI icons including new Spotify Create button
(Image credit: Spotify / Future)

We've addressed recently the risks of Spotify's new brand direction, but let's take a moment to talk about its UI. The streaming platform has introduced what could be one of the most unpopular UI design changes of the year after the controversial iPhone Photos App redesign.

The feature that people are taking issue with is Spotify's new Create button. And it appears to be another case of a tech company thinking people want AI in places where they don't.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

