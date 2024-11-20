I’m impressed by eBay’s new human-centred UI design

It's a well-overdue glow-up.

eBay Playbook
(Image credit: eBay)

Online marketplace eBay has unveiled its new evolved brand and design system Evo, a simple and stylised UI evolution that places the customer experience at its core. Giving eBay's old website design a much-needed revamp, the fresh and dynamic appeal of Evo revitalises the sales platform for a new generation of users.

While there are no hard and fast rules to successful UI design, eBay demonstrates how effective accessible and user-friendly design can be both functionally and aesthetically. Modernising eBay's approach, Evo is a welcome innovation that brings the promise of a flexible and human-centred platform, putting 'Things.People.Love.' first.

