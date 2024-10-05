"Empathy is absolutely crucial for success": a day in the life of UX director Sam Drury

Loads! Don’t assume that the loudest or most senior person in the room knows what they’re talking about and be prepared to fight your corner.

Always be on the lookout for design inspiration outside of your industry; especially in nature and the world around you. I’ll often find the best solution to a design challenge is by not focussing too closely on what others in your immediate field are doing.

Read more broadly. Empathy for users is absolutely crucial for success in our industry and books are an amazing way to get an insight into so many different viewpoints.