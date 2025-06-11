Recommended reading

"It’s a distinctly human craving”: What is experiential design, the need-to-know trend of the moment?

Features
By published

Alphabetical’s creative partner Tommy Taylor discusses the key to immersing your audience.

Alphabetical design
(Image credit: Alphabetical)

Experiential design is a human-centred creative genre that seeks to build multisensory experiences with emotional resonance. Combining interactivity with environmental design, it transcends traditional creative mediums to build immersive experiences that engage with audiences, redefining the act of storytelling as we know it.

Ahead of the Brand Impact Awards, I caught up with Tommy Taylor, creative partner at Alphabetical, to discover the key to creating successful experiential design. Together, we discussed the challenges of the creative genre, how advancing technology is influencing the design process, and what he projects for the future of experiential design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.