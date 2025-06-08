Recommended reading

What is Phygital design, and why is it everywhere right now?

News
By published

From AR packaging to VR pop-ups, the physical and digital worlds have never been more connected.

Images showing Adobe Firefly being used on Apple Vision Pro
(Image credit: Adobe)

Phygital. Yes, it’s a word. And however clunky in meaning and awkward to say, it’s not going away. Coined somewhere in the fog of marketing brainstorms past, “phygital” refers to any design that blends the physical and the digital — AR packaging, VR pop-ups, immersive storefronts, you name it. In 2025, it’s no longer just a buzzy portmanteau. It’s the blueprint behind some of the smartest, most engaging brand experiences out there (and it’s getting support from some legislative muscle too).

Imagine walking into a store and seeing a cake box that talks back. Or a deodorant can that launches a video game. Or a mirror that shows you how that jacket actually looks from behind. That’s phygital, and it’s already changing how we shop, play, and design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simon Ward
Simon Ward

Simon is a writer specialising in sustainability, design, and technology. Passionate about the interplay of innovation and human development, he explores how cutting-edge solutions can drive positive change and better lives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.