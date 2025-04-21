Why it's finally time to embrace imperfect design

Goodbye, minimalism.

Remember when everything had to be flat, polished, and “clean”? It seems designers are over it. In 2025, we're finally kicking minimalism to the curb, and depending on your viewpoint it’s either about time or a sad state of affairs.

In a world where every brand wanted to look like an Apple knock-off - with their pristine grids, muted palettes, and Helvetica-by-default - something had to give. Enter the glorious mess: glitchy layouts, retro fonts, hand-drawn scribbles, photocopier grain. Imperfect design is back. Even the minimalism is bold.

Simon is a writer specialising in sustainability, design, and technology. Passionate about the interplay of innovation and human development, he explores how cutting-edge solutions can drive positive change and better lives.

