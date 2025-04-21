Remember when everything had to be flat, polished, and “clean”? It seems designers are over it. In 2025, we're finally kicking minimalism to the curb, and depending on your viewpoint it’s either about time or a sad state of affairs.

In a world where every brand wanted to look like an Apple knock-off - with their pristine grids, muted palettes, and Helvetica-by-default - something had to give. Enter the glorious mess: glitchy layouts, retro fonts, hand-drawn scribbles, photocopier grain. Imperfect design is back. Even the minimalism is bold.

Think Cheetos launching a font made with the designers’ non-dominant hands (Image credit: Cheetos)

We’ve all been living through the era of the airbrushed, algorithm-approved brand. You know the type: inoffensive, symmetrical, and completely forgettable. But now? Brands are rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty - literally. Think Cheetos launching a font made with the designers’ non-dominant hands (yes, really). Think Italy’s Veralab putting unfiltered, acne-bearing faces on billboards.

Why the shift? Blame Gen Z if you want, but also blame exhaustion and the inevitable desire for something new. We’re burnt out on curated perfection. We crave something real. If the last few years taught us anything, it’s that life is messy - and pretending otherwise just feels fake.

But it’s not just rebellion for rebellion’s sake. There’s also a kind of nostalgia-driven movement at play. Designers are reaching back to revive classic craftsmanship and timeless visual values, but often giving them a rawer, grittier twist. We've seen plenty of modern takes on heritage logos recently.

Brands have been bringing back their old logos lately (Image credit: Burger King/Pepsi)

We’re seeing paper textures, muted tones, tactile type, even analog photography techniques being folded back into branding and not just because they’re retro, but because they feel grounded. Honest. Human. A time before the robots could do everything for you. And right now, that’s what people are actually responding to.

Designers reviving zine culture, 90s grunge, and old-school DIY flair not out of nostalgia, but because it feels more human. Anti-design — once seen as a dirty word — is now being reclaimed. Want to clash pink and orange with a chaotic layout and a scribbled logo? Go for it. Want to show your brush strokes or the glitch that happened halfway through export? Please do.

Grunge is making a comeback (Image credit: Depositphotos)

Of course, it’s not just about being ugly for ugly’s sake. This “imperfect” wave is strategic. It breaks the algorithm. It interrupts the scroll. And most importantly, it creates emotional connection - because those “flaws” remind people that someone made this. A person. Not a corporate template pack. A personality. A human, which when we are with AI creatives is something that actually means something.

'Ugly' design like Charli XCX's 'brat' cover is becoming ubiquitous (Image credit: Asylum, Atlantic Records and Warner UK)

And that’s the heart of it. In a time when machines can churn out flawless design and flawless words on command, imperfection becomes your signature.

So go ahead. Distress that texture. Misalign that headline. Scribble outside the lines. The future isn’t (just) polished. It’s messy, meaningful, and a hell of a lot more fun.