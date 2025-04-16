What is Bold Minimalism, the new trend sweeping the design world?

News
By published

Not quite maximalism, not quite minimalism.

For a moment back there, minimalism was everywhere. The unstoppable march towards flat, sans serif wordmarks and logos seemed to encompass brands in every sector in the mid 2010s, from cars to fashion to tech. Then came the inevitable U-turn back towards maximalism, with its sensory overload of big, bright and colourful patterns and shapes. But now that maximalism has had its moment, what comes next? Why, minimal maximalism, of course. Or maximal minimalism. Or bold minimalism. It seems to go by a few names.

One of the biggest design trends for 2025 has been the rise of not-quite-minimalism – that is, minimalism with maximalist elements thrown in. Think clean and simple designs, with bold elements such as bright, oversized typography. (Looking for design inspiration? Take a look at the best print ads of all time.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.