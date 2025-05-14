Recommended reading

Halle Berry channelled Bold Minimalism at Cannes – and she wasn't the only one

This crossover trend was everywhere and I think I know why.

I love a crossover design trend. Seeing how the biggest graphic design trends are also used in high-end fashion is a fascinating insight into how designers draw inspiration from common threads and use shared design styles. As we've already seen across branding, Bold Minimalism is having a moment – and Halle Berry has shown exactly how the design style can be used to striking effect on the red carpet. A no-nudity or "excessively voluminous" rule at Cannes Film Festival forced the actor into a last minute outfit change – and this excellent example of Bold Minimalist design was the result

In essence, Bold Minimalism means a minimalist base, with sleek lines or graphics – and a pop of an unexpected element like a bright colour, vibrant typography or quirky, conceptual shape. Halle's halter dress did exactly that, with clean lines of black and white forming the majority of her halter dress. But the back of the dress concealed a mass of pink fabric, providing an surprising colourful, structural element.

