What is Cosmos, the Pinterest alternative for creatives?

News
By
published

Great UI design and no 'likes' are drawing people to the new social media platform.

Cosmos social media platform
(Image credit: Cosmos)

With X sinking into a swamp of bile and Instagram alienating users due to low reach and opaque AI policies, many creatives have been searching for a new social media platform that better meets their needs. The anti-AI Cara social media platform has been one of the most promising candidates so far, but another app called Cosmos has been gaining traction.

Cosmos is being billed as a "Pinterest for creatives". Isn't Pinterest already for creatives? I hear you ask. Many designers and photographers use the platform for moodboarding and for saving inspiration. But Cosmos appears to be more specifically aimed at the creative sector, and it's clean UI is winning it new users: in the past couple of weeks, it's hit number one in the graphics and design category in the Apple App Store in 22 countries and has grown by 100,000 users. So what is Cosmos, and what makes it different?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles