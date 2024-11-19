Spotify's new brand direction could be the beginning of the end

The platform is proving it doesn’t care about music.

Whether we like it or not, Spotify has changed the way that we consume music today, providing convenient, on-demand streaming for millions of users. Yet with the brand's recent expansion to podcasts and video content, could it be getting a little big for its boots, taking on competitors like YouTube and TikTok while losing sight of its core appeal?

The best iconic brands are adaptable, moving with the times to stay relevant, yet Spotify's jumbled branding approach has led to somewhat of an identity crisis. With a push towards video content and allegations of AI infiltration, Spotify's diversification is turning it into an 'everything app' with a muddied branding approach. So what can it do to rebuild trust with paid subscribers, and more importantly, how can it win back the artists that define the streaming service's success?

