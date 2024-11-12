These branding tweaks could solve Netflix’s identity crisis

For some time Netflix has been losing subscribers and falling out of favour thanks to competitors like Disney+ and Prime Video. With its most popular shows getting axed left right and centre, subscriber loyalty has taken a significant hit, and it seems now more than ever Netflix's branding strategy needs a serious switch-up to reclaim its crown.

While there's no rulebook to creating impactful branding, Netflix was previously a frontrunner in the streaming sphere (in part) thanks to its strong sonic logo and sleek UI. It's clear that aesthetics aren't everything as the platform has slowly stagnated over time, but is a shift in branding enough to revive it?

Netflix's visual branding has remained consistently strong with its iconic logo and dark, cinema-esque UI design making for a sleek viewer experience. Previously hosting a number of popular series, the platform was a trusted and convenient entertainment hub, but with unexpected cancellations increasingly cropping up, trust between Netflix and its fans has been severely damaged.

So what's the fix? Branding agency MadeByShape proposes a simple four-step plan to revive Netflix's dwindling user base. The first step is 'consistency', ensuring that the brand completes its series to avoid viewer dissatisfaction. "By committing to not just start but also finish the stories they begin, Netflix can shift the narrative from being a platform that cuts shows prematurely to one that values viewer satisfaction and story integrity," MadeByShape suggests.

This leads to 'transparent communication' – a crucial step in regaining trust with users. "For a giant like Netflix, being upfront about why shows get the axe can seriously shift how viewers see them. It's all about turning those viewer gripes into a collective experience, keeping everyone clued in on how and why decisions about content are made,” the agency says.

The new proposed brand strategy also suggests focusing on the positives, 'highlighting successes' by spotlighting Netflix's top binge-worthy series and showcasing its exclusivity. "By focusing their brand message on these successes, they not only celebrate their wins but also boost the perceived value of their entire content library," MadeByShape adds.

The final step is to encourage 'user engagement', creating a connection between the streaming service and its users. By increasing feedback and analytics, Netflix builds the opportunity to turn "passive viewers into active participants." While it's important that Netflix's users feel seen, it also provides stable data to inform its future content strategies.

While Netflix is flagging behind nowadays, its iconic ta-dum sonic logo was once ahead of the curve, becoming one of the most iconic sonic identities in recent times. While we might assume that an all-out rebrand is the key to bouncing back, these small tweaks prove that sleek design is nothing without strategy. For more on Netflix's branding legacy, check out MadeByShape’s “Netflix and Chill” blog about the streaming service's impact on everyday language.