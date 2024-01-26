Official DC art revives flamboyant Nightwing costume

DC fans have recently been treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming and highly anticipated Nightwing #300 comic. Among the diverse selection of illustrations is a variant cover created by artist Serg Acuña, which shows the unexpected comeback of Nightwing's iconic (and slightly ridiculous) 1984 costume, affectionately named 'Discowing'.

With the new edition set to be a groundbreaking narrative exploring Nightwing's past, his 84 years of comic book cameos are finally getting some real recognition. While Nightwing has been a man of many guises, I'm glad to see the Discowing character design return – now all we need is a matching Discobat costume.

Serg Acuña's variant cover for Nightwing #300 is a blast from the past (Image credit: DC Comics/Serg Acuña)

In the 1984 comic Tales of the Teen Titans #44, Dick Grayson's transformation from Robin to Nightwing was the perfect opportunity to cement him as a 'cool' standalone character, free from the sidekick role. So when he made his debut in the Discowing costume, many fans found the new look a little flamboyant. With an oversized '70s collar, the original costume's deep plunging neckline and gold sequin detail was certainly a product of its time (and not a flattering one at that).

Since then, Nightwing has been depicted in a more conventional costume – an all black skin-tight suit with a simple 'V' design. However, fans still hold a special place in their hearts for Discowing, making DC's latest art teaser a welcome throwback. Clad in his scandalous v-neck suit, Acuña's Nightwing clenches a rose between his teeth, playfully referencing his groovy past with a disco ball background.

Variant covers by Jim Lee (left) and Jamal Campbell (right). (Image credit: Jim Lee/Jamal Campbell)

While it's unclear if the Discowing costume will be making a prominent return in Nightwing #300, fans remain hopeful that the design is a sign of deeper exploration into Nightwing's origins. If you're excited for the Discowing resurgence, there's not long to wait as the comic is set to drop on 16 April 2024.

