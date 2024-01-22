People are only just noticing this hilarious Godzilla character design flaw

By Daniel John
published

It's all in the legs.

Godzilla standing in the ocean
A screenshot from Godzilla vs King Kong (1962) (Image credit: Toho)

Ah, Godzilla. Everyone's favourite prehistoric reptilian monster is enjoying something of a comeback right now, starring in not one, but two films a few months apart. Godzilla Minus One arrived to rave reviews last month, while the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong is set for release in March. But if you've ever wondered exactly how long old 'zilla's legs are, it seems you're not alone.

Several Godzilla movies feature shots of the monster standing in the ocean with most of his body above water – it was even the main image in the poster for 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters (below). But as one artist has hilariously hypothesised, that means he either has ridiculously long legs, or ridiculously tall shoes. (Looking for more design inspiration? Take a look at our character design guide.)

Godzilla standing on water

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Around the launch of that film, comic artist Ernest Ng shared ten (ten!) suggestions as to how Godzilla is managing to keep his head above water, ranging from platform shows to mountainous pile of rubbish (which is actually quite feasible, sadly). And with the beast bursting onto screens again this year, the theories have resurfaced (like Godzilla). 

A post shared by Bro, Don't Like That La, Bro (@dontlikethatbro)

A photo posted by on

Indeed, from mysterious logos to mysteriously long legs, it seems the Godzilla franchise is always able to get fans talking from a design perspective. Still, we can think of bigger plot holes – such as the existence of a blue fire-breathing gigantic lizard monster.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles