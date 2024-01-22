People are only just noticing this hilarious Godzilla character design flaw

Ah, Godzilla. Everyone's favourite prehistoric reptilian monster is enjoying something of a comeback right now, starring in not one, but two films a few months apart. Godzilla Minus One arrived to rave reviews last month, while the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong is set for release in March. But if you've ever wondered exactly how long old 'zilla's legs are, it seems you're not alone.

Several Godzilla movies feature shots of the monster standing in the ocean with most of his body above water – it was even the main image in the poster for 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters (below). But as one artist has hilariously hypothesised, that means he either has ridiculously long legs, or ridiculously tall shoes. (Looking for more design inspiration? Take a look at our character design guide.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Around the launch of that film, comic artist Ernest Ng shared ten (ten!) suggestions as to how Godzilla is managing to keep his head above water, ranging from platform shows to mountainous pile of rubbish (which is actually quite feasible, sadly). And with the beast bursting onto screens again this year, the theories have resurfaced (like Godzilla).

A post shared by Bro, Don't Like That La, Bro (@dontlikethatbro) A photo posted by on

Indeed, from mysterious logos to mysteriously long legs, it seems the Godzilla franchise is always able to get fans talking from a design perspective. Still, we can think of bigger plot holes – such as the existence of a blue fire-breathing gigantic lizard monster.