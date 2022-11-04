There's a weird new Godzilla logo, and fans are confused

These days a movie's early logo reveal feels almost as important as the subsequent trailer. It serves to raise excitement about an upcoming release while still maintaining some mystery around what the film will actually look like. Sometimes, the result can be rather... enigmatic. But then maybe that's the point.

In the case of the new Godzilla logo, you would think the teaser was a Rorschach test judging by the interpretations of some fans and the variety of things that people are seeing in the scratchy design – from the Firefox logo to a beer brand and even a breast. We don't think this will make our pick of the best logos of all time, but it's certainly got people talking.

The new Godzilla logo (Image credit: Toho Pictures)

We already knew that there were plans for a MonsterVerse Godzilla vs Kong sequel in 2024, but now Japan's Toho Pictures (opens in new tab) has announced that it will be beating that Hollywood release with a new instalment of its own. Its official Twitter account has posted an image of a new Godzilla logo together with the date 3 November 2023.

On the face of it, the logo is just a roughly painted 'G' for Godzilla (maybe drawn by the monster itself?), but there's something about it that makes you think you should be seeing something more. And fans are trying to do just that. If you squint, there's a definite hint of a tail the shape of the letter – Some think it resembles the tail of the Shin Godzilla from the 2016 Japanese kaiju film.

"I don’t know what this is but it kinda reminds me of Shin. Kinda hoping for something in the Legendary universe but I’ll take anything really," one fan replied on Twitter. Others are seeing different references while some are coming up with their own takes on the logo in similarly rough hand-drawn style, reminding us of the mockery SpaceX's wonky NASA logo was subjected to recently.

Omg Alien 3.1 pic.twitter.com/eHyntZ9NXzNovember 3, 2022 See more

You need to stop ripping off logos. pic.twitter.com/38HET6O1TbNovember 3, 2022 See more

Really reminds me of the flying Shin Godzilla concept art that was released a few years back. I mean, just look at the tail. It is exactly like shin's. Still excited even if it isn't, tho. pic.twitter.com/r13KXck5OfNovember 3, 2022 See more

DELICIA GODZILLA TOMANDO SKOL pic.twitter.com/GV0wVUGQxONovember 3, 2022 See more

Yooo no way it’s a Sliver pic.twitter.com/vfWdTmiHJiNovember 3, 2022 See more

Pokemon?? pic.twitter.com/AqQCkaDtv7November 3, 2022 See more

Nice boobas! pic.twitter.com/879uwxHWgyNovember 3, 2022 See more

pic.twitter.com/u3EGKbaEWWNovember 3, 2022 See more

I actually quite like the new logo. It's simple, effective and has a definite monster feel to it. Either way it's done the job of getting people talking about the film. All we know about that for now is that Takashi Yamazaki, who worked on visual effects for the original Shin Godzilla, is reported to be on directing duties. In the meantime, for inspiration for your own designs, see our guide for how to design a logo, and don't miss our pick of the best graphic design software.

