Gamers are losing it over Nintendo's ingenious GameCube logo (again)

As certain as day turning into night, and summer into autumn, is the reappearance of the Nintendo GameCube logo on Reddit's r/DesignPorn page. One again, gamers are cooing over the design's brilliant use of negative space – and we don't blame them. While the PS5 and Nintendo Switch are all the rage right now, the 2001 console might just have the best video game logo of all time.

Almost every day, an internet user discovers a hidden message (or three) in the design. One Reddit user (below) recently paid tribute to its ingenuity, highlighting that as well as a cube, the logo also manages to resemble a G. But other users have subsequently pointed out a third hidden message. Yep, like with all the best logos, there's a lot going on here.

As well as a 'G', it seems the logo also contains a 'C'. The negative black space inside the 'G' forms the shape of the letter – and many had never spotted it before. "Woah, I noticed the cube and the G but never the C," one Redditor exclaims – no doubt speaking for many of us. And of course, users have been taking the opportunity to reminisce about the ultimate earworm that was the startup screen. Do do do do do do do do do do do do DUN.

Oh yeah! Add me to the stupid pile!September 10, 2019 See more

"Nintendo has top notch graphic design," one user comments, while another adds, "My dumb ass never spotted the G, let alone the C". And several say they can practically hear the image, which appeared as a delightful, musical animation (below) every time the console started up.

We were underwhelmed with the logos for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, and the genius of this 20 year-old console logo only reinforces the disappointment – if Sony and Microsoft needed inspiration, perhaps they'd have done well to look to gaming's past (or indeed taken a look at our logo design guide).

But then again, we're suckers for logos with hidden messages. From FedEx's hidden arrow to Amazon's pointing smile (did you know it points from A to Z?), this infographic reveals 50 brilliant logo design secrets. But not every hidden message is deliberate – we still can't get over this hilarious Tesla logo resemblance.

Read more: