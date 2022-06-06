Live
Apple WWDC 2022 live blog: the latest on iOS 16, AR/VR, and the new Mac Mini
The Apple WWDC 2022 event is hours away. What new hardware and software will be revealed?
Ian Dean
The Apple WWDC 2022 event is almost here. What new hardware and software will be revealed? It's going to be a day of Apple news and rumours, so get set for a bumpy ride! Today is the tech giant's annual worldwide developer conference – known as WWDC. It's usually the moment Apple reveals the features of the new iOS, in this case iOS 16, but we're also expecting announcements on the new MacOS 13, watchOS 9 and details on the Apple M2 silicon in Mac Mini. Oh, and maybe MacBook Air 2022 could make an appearance.
If you need to catch up on the latest Apple hardware, read our Mac Studio review, we take a look at rumours of the new MacBook, and round up all the details surrounding the Apple iPhone 14. If you're looking for the best Apple deals right now, we have you covered too.
Back to WWDC 2022 and Creative Bloq will be here all day and covering the event live as rumours emerge. The keynote, however, starts at 6pm BST / 5pm CEST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT, and will be hosted by Apple's Tim Cook with guest tech execs. This one should have a renewed buzz too, as it will have the first audience since 2019. Expect loud whoops as the announcements come thick and fast.
How to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote
Apple will be live streaming its WWDC 2002 keynote on apple.com (opens in new tab) as well as Apple's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), the Apple developer app and on Apple TV via the app. We have the livestream link embedded here (above) too, so you can watch along with us and take in the news as it happens.
AirPods Pro 2, or rather 'AirPods Pro Second Generation' as some believe they will be called, could well be coming this year after all. The latest rumours suggest these won't get a major redesign but will instead have small lifestyle changes, such as skin detectors to determine if the AirPods are in your ears or a pocket.
One Apple dev attendee for today's WWDC 2022 event has been Tweeting some photos and updates from behind the scenes, including a look at the Apple Developer Center. This seems to be a dedicated space for Apple devs from third-party studios to pop in and swap ideas and approaches; a sign Apple is behaving a little more like its entrepreneurial older self.
Meeting rooms and hand drawn QR codes 😲 pic.twitter.com/mjgciOByEDJune 5, 2022
The iPadOS 16 could feature a redesigned multitasking interface that will continue to bring iPad Pro closer to a laptop use than being an enlarged phone/mobile device. The two-in-one space is becoming the most contested sector as we all look at ways to adapt our work/life balance, with home and hybrid working becoming the norm. More later today, I expect.
Suggestions iPhone 14 could be announced later with an on sale date for September are also linked to speculation over the new iOS 16 features. It's rumoured iOS 16 will support buy now, pay later for Apple Pay, which could give Apple an edge as the cost of living crisis takes hold globally and we all look for ways to make our money work better. Apple may also introduce a subscription service for its hardware so we can pay monthly for our iPhones, iPads and Macs.
What can we expect from iOS 16 at today's keynote? Rumours going around suggest a focus on social media connectivity and health and fitness in particular. Expect new and expanded sleep tracking and medicine management; a tool to scan pill bottles into the app, perhaps? Women's health in particular could be a major part of any updates.
The Apple Store is down! History tells me when the Apple Store closes like this it's because it's being updated with new Apple hardware to coincide with announcements from an event. This is the best confirmation yet that WWDC 2022 will have some hardware as well as software reveals. Does this mean a new MacBook Air or Mac Mini M2? Not exactly, it could simply be new colourways for existing hardware. But that new hardware isn't off the table just yet.
Apple could be planning to introduce an always-on display as part of iOS 16, that's the rumour we reported on last week when we reported on news of an iPhone always on display being in development. Today could be the day that we get to see what Apple has been working on.
Rumours of the Apple VR/AR headset have been doing the rounds for longer than I can remember, and many believe the metaverse will truly begin when this gizmo finally surfaces. It's such a bold idea – to offer VR with AR and in real life pass-through – that a reveal later today seems too early. Though that doesn't mean Apple can't share a concept or vision for its metaverse headset. All rumours point to a launch in 2023 and I think Apple VR/AR is so big it could even get its own event, as well as its own realityOS (opens in new tab).
The previous Mac Pro redesign was shown off at WWDC back in 2019, so there's a good chance the we could see a similar hardware reveal later today. There have been Mac Pro rumours circulating since 2020. Apples own hardware engineering chief John Ternus revealed there is a new Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro being worked on, and it is coming in 2022. Fingers crossed for later today.
MacBook Air rumours – if, and this is a big if, Apple decides to show a new MacBook at WWDC 2022 then it will likely be a MacBook Air and I'm happy with that. Bloomberg's Mark Guman (opens in new tab) believes Apple wants to share the new M2-powered MacBook Air but Covid-related supply chain problems could push it back.
Bloomberg says: "If there's any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference. The recent supply chain crunch due to Covid-related closures in China has complicated that, but developers say that Apple employees are increasingly using next-generation MacBook Airs with their apps. That's a sign that the new Mac is close."
Rumour: US Apple supplier B&H has listed the Mac Mini M2 and Mac Mini Tower (opens in new tab) on its site ahead of WWDC 2022, and we're excited. Will these new hardware reveals be used to announce the M2 silicon next-gen chip? We're slightly dubious as the Mac Mini Tower has never been mentioned before, but we want to believe this is a thing. A new Mac Mini does appear to be happening, let's hope we see it tonight.
