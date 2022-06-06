Apple WWDC 2022 live blog: the latest on iOS 16, AR/VR, and the new Mac Mini

The Apple WWDC 2022 event is almost here. What new hardware and software will be revealed? It's going to be a day of Apple news and rumours, so get set for a bumpy ride! Today is the tech giant's annual worldwide developer conference – known as WWDC. It's usually the moment Apple reveals the features of the new iOS, in this case iOS 16, but we're also expecting announcements on the new MacOS 13, watchOS 9 and details on the Apple M2 silicon in Mac Mini. Oh, and maybe MacBook Air 2022 could make an appearance.

Back to WWDC 2022 and Creative Bloq will be here all day and covering the event live as rumours emerge. The keynote, however, starts at 6pm BST / 5pm CEST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT, and will be hosted by Apple's Tim Cook with guest tech execs. This one should have a renewed buzz too, as it will have the first audience since 2019. Expect loud whoops as the announcements come thick and fast.

How to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

Apple will be live streaming its WWDC 2002 keynote on apple.com (opens in new tab) as well as Apple's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), the Apple developer app and on Apple TV via the app. We have the livestream link embedded here (above) too, so you can watch along with us and take in the news as it happens.