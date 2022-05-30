Apple might finally release the MacBook of our dreams next month

While Apple tends to use its June WWDC conference to show off new software such as the next generation of iOS, it isn't unheard of for new hardware to make an appearance. And if new reports are to be believed, next month could see the launch of one of our most anticipated products.

Rumours that Apple might finally be ready to reveal the much-touted 2022 MacBook Air are hotting up, with frequent Apple leaker Mark Gurman claiming that the company is "aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference.” (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best MacBook Air deals available now).

A fan-made render of the 2022 MacBook Air (Image credit: Parker Ortolani / Future)

In his latest Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman says that “if there’s any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side," and reiterates that it's the M2 MacBook Air that Apple is keen to release next month.

There are rumours that the MacBook Air will follow the lead of the 2021 iMac, introducing a much wider colour range. That's led to plenty of handsome fan renders imagining some delectable pastel hues, which would certainly inject some fun back into Apple's laptop range. Elsewhere, we've heard that the MacBook Air's famous tapered design could be on the way out, with a more uniform straight, flat-edged design taking over. And yep, rumour has it the notch is coming too. Whatever happens, it sounds like we're in for some big changes.

A fan-made render of the 2022 MacBook Air (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

In terms of specs, Bloomberg says the new Air will feature "eight CPU cores, the components that handle the main processing, and 10 cores for graphics. That’s up from eight graphics cores in the current MacBook Air."

Of all the rumoured upcoming Macs, we're definitely most excited about the new Air. Having languished without any design love for years, it was almost looking forgotten by Apple. But with the iMac and iPad mini both getting an update last year, it seems the company is finally giving some attention to its older products.

Time will tell if the new MacBook Air will indeed arrive as soon as next month. If you don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming next, check out the best MacBook Air deals below, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Apple deals.

