Wild new laptop design from Asus could be a game-changer for creatives

If you’re a creative, or you work alongside others in person, Asus’ new laptop could be right up your street. The company has announced a new Zenbook Duo device, the latest in its range of the dual-screened laptops, at CES 2024. However, unlike previous Duos, which have a smaller second screen above the main one, both screens are the same size, coming in at 14 inches apiece. It could be one of the best laptops for graphic design , as well as photo editing and collaborative working.

And there are a few different ways in which you’ll be able to use the Zenbook Duo. You can use it as a standard laptop, where the bottom screen is covered by a traditional keyboard and trackpad. Or, you can try Dual Screen mode, where you rest the keyboard on your desk and arrange the two screens vertically, or Desktop mode, where you arrange them horizontally instead.

Or – which is a game-changer if you work or create alongside other people in the same room – you can use Sharing mode. Here, you get rid of the keyboard, and lay the device down flat. Both the screens face up and away from each other, which makes sharing your work more simple.

(Image credit: Asus)

Both screens are OLED and have resolutions of up to 2880 x 1800, aspect ratios of 16:10, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and up to 19.8 inches of usable screen real estate. The Duo can have up to an Intel Core Ultra 9.185 processor, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and a 75WH battery. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm jack, HDMI out, and a USB-A port.

Meanwhile, you can use the laptop with Asus’ stylus, and the Bluetooth keyboard can be carried between the two screens when you aren’t using the device. You can charge it by attaching pogo pins on the edges of the lower laptop screen.

(Image credit: Asus)

In some ways, it’s not worlds apart from devices like Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i, but there are differences – the keyboard on the new Zenbook Duo has a trackpad built in, so you don’t need to use it alongside an on-screen trackpad.

And it’s not the only laptop Asus is showing off at CES this year. The Taiwanese company also has new Vivobook devices, including the impressive 15.6-inch Vivobrook Pro 15 OLED, while it has also showcased the AirVision M1 glasses, a high-tech piece of eyewear that can generate multiple visual screens to allow you to manage several things at once.

