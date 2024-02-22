Maxon's Redshift update finally adds M3 optimisation for MacBooks

Maxon has announced the latest updates to several products that are included in its Maxon One subscription, including the 3D software Cinema 4D and the GPU renderer Redshift. The big news for those with one of the latest MacBook Pros is optimisation for the M3 chip in the latter.

The update should provide notable performance enhancements running the renderer on the latest MacBook Pro 14 or 16 by taking advantage of Apple’s support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The result should be faster renders and better interactivity (see our Maxon Cinema 4D 2024 review and our Redshift review for more details on the software).

There's a new library of 40 Adobe Substance materials in Cinema 4D (Image credit: Maxon)

Redshift 3.5.24 also benefits from improved interpolation in the ramp node for crisp lines between stepped gradients, and there are new Houdini plugins. Meanwhile, other updates rolled out within the Maxon One package include improved workflows for Adobe Substance 3D and enhanced glTF and USD export in Cinema 4D. Exported glTF files now include skin deformations, and USD export now incorporates support for PSR animation.

There's also a new library of 40 Substance materials distributed in partnership with Adobe. Materials are available in the Cinema 4D Asset Browser and include surfaces ranging from duct tape to modeling clay. There are also new expanded options for working with Unreal in Cineware.

Maxon is currently offering a limited time offer to get Maxon One and Adobe Substance 3D at a discount price.

See our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best rendering software for more options.