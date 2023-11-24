Save money and the planet - get £150 off my favourite Chromebook

Forget what you know about Chromebooks, because the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is genuinely different. Made from recycled plastic it has a stylish speckled, canvas texture chassis and a fast Intel i5 processor, all for £150 less - get the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 now for £479.99 £349.99.

As mentioned, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is made from recycled plastics and the packaging is recycled too - the box can even be folded into a laptop stand for no-waste packaging. This model comes with an Intel i5 processor, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a bright 14 Inch Full HD Display. For £350 this is a bargain.

There are plenty of Black Friday laptop deals around at the moment, but few good Chromebook deals, so this discount on the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 stands out. If you need to catch up on why Chromebooks are good for more than just web browsing, read our guide to the best Chromebooks.

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

Was: £349.99

Now: £479.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 delivers a powerful, fast laptop for less… and this is helping to save the planet. If you're looking for a cheap laptop for college, this is ideal. Key features: Made from 30% recycled plastic | Fast Intel i5 processor | 14-inch Full HD Display | Fast 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM Price history: This Chromebook launched earlier this year and has been reduced to £399 on Amazon in September (for the Intel i3 model), but this new Black Friday price is lowest it's been for the Intel i5 build. Reviews: In my Acer Chromebook Vero 514 review I said this "is the most stylish and interestingly designed Chromebook I've used, and it matches its looks with solid eco-friendly credentials". And this was the Intel i3 model, the i5 edition is even better.

