Save money and the planet - get £150 off my favourite Chromebook

By Ian Dean
published

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is stylish, fast and recycled.

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Black Friday Deal
(Image credit: Acer)

Forget what you know about Chromebooks, because the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is genuinely different. Made from recycled plastic it has a stylish speckled, canvas texture chassis and a fast Intel i5 processor, all for £150 less - get the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 now for £479.99 £349.99.

As mentioned, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is made from recycled plastics and the packaging is recycled too - the box can even be folded into a laptop stand for no-waste packaging. This model comes with an Intel i5 processor, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a bright 14 Inch Full HD Display. For £350 this is a bargain.

There are plenty of Black Friday laptop deals around at the moment, but few good Chromebook deals, so this discount on the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 stands out. If you need to catch up on why Chromebooks are good for more than just web browsing, read our guide to the best Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

Acer Chromebook Vero 514
Was: £349.99
Now: £479.99 at Amazon
Save: £150

Overview: The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 delivers a powerful, fast laptop for less… and this is helping to save the planet. If you're looking for a cheap laptop for college, this is ideal.

Key features: Made from 30% recycled plastic | Fast Intel i5 processor | 14-inch Full HD Display | Fast 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM

Price history: This Chromebook launched earlier this year and has been reduced to £399 on Amazon in September (for the Intel i3 model), but this new Black Friday price is lowest it's been for the Intel i5 build.

Price comparison: Currys: £579 | John Lewis: £349.99

Reviews: In my Acer Chromebook Vero 514 review I said this "is the most stylish and interestingly designed Chromebook I've used, and it matches its looks with solid eco-friendly credentials". And this was the Intel i3 model, the i5 edition is even better.

View Deal

Below you can find the latest deals and discounts on Acer Chromebook Vero 514 as they happen. We track the prices worldwide as they drop and list them below so you never miss a good deal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles