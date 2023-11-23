I've found up to £1,000 off my 3 favourite laptops this Black Friday

There are a lot of tempting Black Friday laptop deals out there for creative hobbyists and pros, but I've lined up a few that I can heartily recommend, because I've tested all of the ones below myself.

I've found best-ever prices for the below three laptops, the Acer Predator Helios 16 (with 16GB RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card) to crush gaming as well as any creative work, the MSI Prestige 14 Evo as a great everyday laptop with lots of RAM and some creative nous, and the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, simply my favourite laptop ever (and an outrageously powerful one too).

If you want a wider selection for, say, your Photoshop ventures, we've got the full lowdown on the best ones to go for here.

The best Black Friday laptop deal: UK

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED: £3,999.99 £2,999.99 at ASUS

Save $1,000: My favourite laptop ever, and it's not even close. It's swimmingly expensive, yes, but it's also everything a creative professional could ever wish for. Oodles of RAM and graphical prowess, great ergonomics and even an ASUS Dial built into the laptop. This is the biggest discount yet on this monster. There's also a slightly lower-specced one going for £1,999 on Amazon... Price check: £2,999.99 at Amazon

The 2 best Black Friday laptop deals: US

Acer Predator Helios 16: $1,649.99 $1,329.99 at Amazon

Save $320: Acer has made a great gaming laptop and rather good one for creatives too here, and the GeForce RTX 4060 card is plenty for future-proofing both your high-speed work and play. I loved using it, and I think you might too. This is close to the base-spec Helios 16, but it's honestly all you'll need. Price check: $1,937.99 at Target

MSI Prestige 14 Evo: $999 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $149.01: If you don't need a discrete graphics card, this classy MSI gives you a whopping 32GB of RAM and a good screen for photo-editing and artworking (and watching movies after work) for a lowest-ever $849.99. Price check: $1,399 at Best Buy

