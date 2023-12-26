Apple's newest MacBook Pros are at the best prices yet in after-Christmas deals

The after-Christmas sales have begun, and there's good new for anyone who's been waiting for the moment to buy one of Apple's newest MacBook Pros with the M3 or M3 Pro chip. B&H Photo has $300 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 18GB RAM and 1TB SSD. That takes the price down from $2,399 to $2,099. The larger 16-inch Pro has the same discount and is now from $2,199.

If you don't need the power of the M3 Pro chip, B&H also has a record $250 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB RAM and and 512GB SSD, now $1,799 $1,549.

Both of these deals are the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's newest laptops, which were only released on 7 November. The cheapest prices we had seen so far were $2,199 for the M3 Pro and $1,649 for the M3 laptop, both during Black Friday sales.

The more powerful M3 Pro device is the one to go for if you're doing video editing or 3D rendering. With a 12/8-core CPU and new GPU architecture, Apple says its 2.5 times faster rendering than on the M1 Pro laptop. The base M3 version is the laptop to go for if you don't do such graphically demanding work (also see our general roundup of MacBook Pro deals)

Not in the US, or looking for deals on older MacBooks. See the best after-Christmas sale MacBook deals in your region below.