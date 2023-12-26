Apple's newest MacBook Pros are at the best prices yet in after-Christmas deals

The after-Christmas sales have begun, and there's good new for anyone who's been waiting for the moment to buy one of Apple's newest MacBook Pros with the M3 or M3 Pro chip. B&H Photo has $300 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 18GB RAM and 1TB SSD. That takes the price down from $2,399 to $2,099. The larger 16-inch Pro has the same discount and is now from $2,199.
If you don't need the power of the M3 Pro chip, B&H also has a record $250 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB RAM and and 512GB SSD, now
$1,799 $1,549.
Both of these deals are the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's newest laptops, which were only released on 7 November. The cheapest prices we had seen so far were $2,199 for the M3 Pro and $1,649 for the M3 laptop, both during Black Friday sales.
The more powerful M3 Pro device is the one to go for if you're doing video editing or 3D rendering. With a 12/8-core CPU and new GPU architecture, Apple says its 2.5 times faster rendering than on the M1 Pro laptop. The base M3 version is the laptop to go for if you don't do such graphically demanding work (also see our general roundup of MacBook Pro deals)
MacBook Pro 16in (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
Was:
$2,499 Now: $2,199 at B&H Photo
Save: $300
MacBook Pro 14in (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Was:
$2,399 Now: $2,099 at B&H Photo
Save: $300
MacBook Pro 14in (M3, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
Was:
$1,799 Now: $1,549 at B&H Photo
Save: $250
Overview: These MacBook Pros are Apple's newest laptops. The M3-Pro chipped options have 18GB RAM, a 12-core CPU and a 18-core GPU, while the M3 laptop has a deal in a configuration with 16GB RAM, a 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The deals above are the best discounts on these models to date, with all three beating the best Black Friday prices by $100.
Key features: Processor: M3 Pro/M3 | RAM: 8GB-18GB |SSD: 512GB-1TB|Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), HDMI, SDXC card, headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: 7 November 2023.
Price history: We previously saw $200 off the M3 Pro models and $150 off the M3 laptop during the Black Friday say. These after-Christmas sale prices beat those deals by $100.
Price comparison: $1,799 / $2,399 / $2,499 at Apple
Not in the US, or looking for deals on older MacBooks. See the best after-Christmas sale MacBook deals in your region below.