These 4 laptops are less than half price, but how good are they?

We've seen a lot of questioning of how good laptop Black Friday deals are, and if it really is the best time to buy. Sure, a lot of the more common deals on things like MacBooks began running well before Black Friday itself and only amount to around $200 to $250 off (see our roundup of the best MacBook Black Friday deals).

But there are some really, really big laptop Black Friday deals about, especially if you go direct to the manufacturer. HP, Lenovo and Dell have cut the price of certain models by more than half price, offering potential savings of hundreds of dollars, and the deals are going quick. But how good are the laptops on offer? I take a look below.

For each purported doorbuster laptop deal, I've analysed how good the laptop is and whether I think the deal is really worth it. I've checked around the web to find the cheapest price offered by other retailers to check that the deals really are the massive savings that they claim to be.

The biggest Black Friday half-price laptop deals

HP ZBook Firefly 14-inch G10 A Mobile Workstation: $3,275 $1,049 at HP

Save $2,226: Whoa! 67% off? This comes with Windows 11 and packs an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840HS chip, 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. That's a lot, and the screen is WUXGA, so bigger resolution than FHD. The starting price that HP is quoting sounds steep to me, but I guess that may be because this ships with 3 years of PC Wolf Pro Security virus protection. A comparison with other retailers confirms this is indeed the best price available, and I can't argue with the value for money here for a premium ultrabook with such impressive specs. Is it worth it? Hell, yes! If you want an office laptop that has enough RAM to handle heavy multitasking and even some creative work, this is a very nice deal. You'll have to be quick though. HP's sale ends soon. Price check: $1,882 at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3: $2,070 $589 at Lenovo

Save $1,481: I didn't think 67% off could be beaten, but this limited Black Friday laptop deal at Lenovo is even bigger – 71% off – and the final price puts this high-end business laptop in budget territory. Is it worth it? Like the one above, it comes with integrated graphics, so it's not going to be the best for the most demanding creative work, and it has less RAM too. But as an office laptop it should be pretty tasty. You get Windows 11 and a 512GB SSD. The design is a little dated, maybe, but at this price I could live with that.



Is it worth it? Totally. This isn't the laptop I would go for myself, but for this price, what it offers is great. Price check: $1,099 at Amazon

Latitude 7430 2-in-1: $2,323 $839 at Dell

Save $1,484: The biggest laptop deal at Dell is relatively small compared to those above, with 'just' 63% off this 2-in-1, which was released last year. It's designed for the travelling businessman who wants a convertible touchscreen laptop for making presentations, and it was originally priced accordingly. I'd like it to be a little lighter, but I like the slim bezels and overall sleek design. Inside you have a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Pretty standard for a modern executive laptop. Is it worth it? It's the lowest price I've seen on this device, but it only really makes sense if you want that 2-in-1 format. Price check: $1,541 at Amazon

SGIN 15.6in laptop: $1,049 $259.99 at Walmart

Save $790 (supposedly): SGIN? No, me neither. The brand is claiming that this is a 75% saving - massive. But I have serious doubts. It's an unknown brand and the laptop's components are weak: a 4-Core Intel Celeron processor, just 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You can forget doing any creative work, and the claimed starting price is ridiculous for those specs. That said, it's a laptop for a little over $250 and if you're only using it for word processing, browsing the net and maybe watching some films, it will probably do fine. It's got over 2,000 5-star reviews on Walmart. Is it worth it? To honest, I'm really not sure (sorry!). I've tested laptops by all three of the brands behind the three deals above, but I've never seen or tested a SGIN product, nor heard personally from anyone who has. What I can say is that there is no way that the claimed saving on Walmart is true. This laptop could never has cost $1,049. The current price seems in line with what it offers. Price check: $269 at Amazon

