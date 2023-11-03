The stunning MacBook Air (M2) is at a record low price in early Black Friday deal

You can buy it for a record low of $899.

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022) deal
(Image credit: Apple / Creative Bloq)

Because Apple just released a new MacBook, we're seeing some great discounts on older-yet-still-brilliant models - and none better than this MacBook Air (M2) deal. You can currently get it for a record low price of $899 over at B&H Photo.

But don't be confused. This is not an ancient piece of kit. It's only last year's model of the Air, and is still a force to be reckoned with. We actually have this exact laptop on the Creative Bloq team, and we love it's power yet portability - ideal for our photo-editing, writing and browsing-heavy work.

In fact, we liked the laptop so much that we gave it a near perfect 4.5-star review when it was released. The only reason we didn't give this five stars was because of the price, but with $200 off this deal makes it more around the price point of the older M1-powered MacBook Air (2021). If you want more Apple deals this month, head over to our Black Friday Apple deals page.

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)
Was: $1,099
Now: $899 at B&H
Save: $200

Overview: Apple redesigned the MacBook Air for this 2022 model, giving it a more modern feel, and making it lighter while also adding a brighter, bigger screen. The M2 chip offers a boost in power over the 2021 M1 model and battery life is excellent. 

Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. 

Release date: July 2022. 

Price history: The previous lowest price that we have on record for this laptop was $999, also at B&H. That was in August. With Black Friday coming up, we might expect to see more deal coming, but considering that the 2021 M1 MacBook Air has never fallen bellow $749.99, and first fell bellow $800 a year ago, I don't have high expectations that anyone will beat this price this year.

Current price: Apple: $1,099 | Best Buy: $1,099

Review consensus: We gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it last August, and found it had excellent performance and battery life. Our only real gripe was the price hike from the previous model, but I think this deal now makes it a great buy. 

CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

