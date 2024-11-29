Things are heating up with MacBooks this Black Friday – obviously not the laptops themselves. Everyone knows they run cool and quite. What's hot are all the chunky price reductions on all the new models, plus even more impressive savings on last year's models. We've reviewed all of them, having spent hours upon hours using each MacBook for a variety of creative tasks, from photo editing to 3D modelling.

As of right now, the best MacBook for the majority of digital creatives would be the MacBook M3, and that's going for £1,099 £949 at Amazon in the UK. It's also going for $1,099 $844 at Amazon in the US. I absolutely loved this beautifully-designed laptop when I used it.

And that's why it's our top pick of the best MacBooks for students, and the best laptop for photo editing. If you want something more powerful, we also cover all the pros and souped upped Airs below...

Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3): was US$1,599 now US$1,199 at Amazon Save $400: If you don't need that amount of power, Amazon also has a close to record-low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the latest 14-inch laptop ($100 more expensive than previous low). It hasn't got enough power for very resource hungry tasks but it's good enough for many creatives.

Surprise deal Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro, 2024): was £2,499 now £2,279 at Amazon Save 9%: I've not seen any deals on the base version of the new MacBook Pro in the UK, but Amazon does have a decent discount on more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max configurations. This is obviously the lowest price this has been on sale for as it's such a new model. It's a great discount for such a new laptop. If you're a creative pro with a heavier workload, this one is for you.

