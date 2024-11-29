After 5 years searching for Black Friday MacBook deals, these are some of the best deals for creatives I've seen: LIVE

From record-low MacBook Air M3 deals, to decent dents in the MacBook Pro prices, Black Friday is shaping up nicely.

Things are heating up with MacBooks this Black Friday – obviously not the laptops themselves. Everyone knows they run cool and quite. What's hot are all the chunky price reductions on all the new models, plus even more impressive savings on last year's models. We've reviewed all of them, having spent hours upon hours using each MacBook for a variety of creative tasks, from photo editing to 3D modelling.

The new MacBook Air and the new MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024)
Record deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024): was US$1,599 now US$1,399 at Amazon

Save $200: The new M4 MacBook Pro was only released this month so we weren't expecting discounts on it. There's also $300 off the 16-inch model with the more powerful M4 Pro chip.

Price check: B&H Photo $1,399 | Best Buy $1,399

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3)
Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3): was US$1,599 now US$1,199 at Amazon

Save $400: If you don't need that amount of power, Amazon also has a close to record-low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the latest 14-inch laptop ($100 more expensive than previous low). It hasn't got enough power for very resource hungry tasks but it's good enough for many creatives.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024)
Record deal
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024): was US$1,009 now US$844 at Amazon

Save $165: This is the lowest price yet for Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air, released earlier this year. And this is the 16GB configuration, not the discontinued 8GB version! It's hard to imagine this getting much cheaper this year.

Price check: Walmart $929

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024)
Low price
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024): was US$1,299 now US$1,044 at Amazon

Save $255: We gave this MacBook Air (M3, 2024) 4.5 stars when we reviewed it welcoming the slim, light design for a 15in laptop and solid performance and battery life. This is a 16GB configuration, making it cut for handling many creative programs This is a sweet discount.

Price check: $1,199 at B&H Photo

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lowest price
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was US$1,099 now US$749 at Amazon

Save $250: This 13.6-inch model has just dropped back to its lowest price ever. It's been superseded by this year's model above, but it's still zippy enough for everyday tasks, plus light creative work. This is as cheap as any MacBook tends to get.

Price check: $799 at B&H Photo

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro, 2024)
Surprise deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro, 2024): was £2,499 now £2,279 at Amazon

Save 9%: I've not seen any deals on the base version of the new MacBook Pro in the UK, but Amazon does have a decent discount on more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max configurations. This is obviously the lowest price this has been on sale for as it's such a new model. It's a great discount for such a new laptop. If you're a creative pro with a heavier workload, this one is for you.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max, 2023)
Big specs
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max, 2023): was £3,199 now £2,899.97 at Amazon

Save £299: If you want a whopping 1TB SSD and the power of the M4 Max chip then you'll be pleased to see that Amazon is already offering discounts on its newest MacBook Pro.

Price check: Very £3,199

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023)
Great deal
Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 2023): was £1,899 now £1,699 at very.co.uk

Save £200: If you don't mind buying last year's model, then we think the M3 MacBook still offers more power than most need. It's at least £200 off at Very and Amazon at the moment.

Price check: Amazon £1,699

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024)
Low price
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024): was £1,699 now £1,339 at very.co.uk

Save £360: This MacBook Air is a decent size at 15 inches and comes with 16GB memory and 512SSD. There are also discounts on other iterations and we don't imagine these getting much cheaper.

Price check: Amazon £1,511.19

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022)
Top deal
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): was £899 now £749 at Amazon

Save £150: This MacBook Air is one of the best bargains we've seen yet this Black Friday. It's fairly low spec with just 8GB RAM but would be ideal for light creative work.

Price check: Laptops Direct £829.97

View Deal
Apple Airpods Pro 2
Apple Airpods Pro 2: was US$249.99 now US$169.99 at Amazon

Save 32%: The newest and most powerful AirPods Pro were $10 lower a few days ago BUT this is still an excellent deal - and the second lowest price ever recorded. If you work in video or audio, or just enjoy listening while you create on your MacBook then you can't do much better than this if you're plugged into the Apple ecosystem.

View Deal
Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt dock
Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt dock: was US$269.99 now US$139.99 at Amazon

Save 38%: Our favourite dock for MacBook Pro currently has a massive 48% off. If you want to connect a keyboard or mouse, or just open up more port possibilities (including 2x HDMI) then this is a must. This is a massive $60 cheaper than the previous low price.

View Deal
Hello this is Rosie Hilder taking over this blog from Beren. I've been covering Black Friday since 2018 so am well-versed in what makes a good deal and what doesn't. Stay tuned for my favourite offers.

Rosie has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018 and has been covering sales events since then. She was with the team when we first launched live blogs in 2021, and at one point was working on six at once (not recommended).

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Ian Evenden)