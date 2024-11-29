After 5 years searching for Black Friday MacBook deals, these are some of the best deals for creatives I've seen: LIVE
From record-low MacBook Air M3 deals, to decent dents in the MacBook Pro prices, Black Friday is shaping up nicely.
Things are heating up with MacBooks this Black Friday – obviously not the laptops themselves. Everyone knows they run cool and quite. What's hot are all the chunky price reductions on all the new models, plus even more impressive savings on last year's models. We've reviewed all of them, having spent hours upon hours using each MacBook for a variety of creative tasks, from photo editing to 3D modelling.
As of right now, the best MacBook for the majority of digital creatives would be the MacBook M3, and that's going for
£1,099 £949 at Amazon in the UK. It's also going for $1,099 $844 at Amazon in the US. I absolutely loved this beautifully-designed laptop when I used it.
And that's why it's our top pick of the best MacBooks for students, and the best laptop for photo editing. If you want something more powerful, we also cover all the pros and souped upped Airs below...
MacBook Black Friday quick list: US
- Amazon: offers on brand new M4 MacBook Pro and more
- B&H Photo: up to $200 on M3 MacBook Air
- MacBook Air (13-inch, M3):
$1,099$844 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (15-inch, M3):
$1,299$1,044 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (13-inch, M2):
$999$749 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (14-inch, M4):
$1,599$1,399 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3):
$1,599$1,199 at Amazon
MacBook Black Friday quick list: UK
- Amazon: Savings on a range of MacBooks, including M4
- Very: Deals on M3 MacBook Pros and Airs. Trade in offers available
- MacBook Air (13-inch, M3):
£1,099£949 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (15-inch, M3):
£1,699£1,399 at Very
- MacBook Air (13-inch, M2):
£1,099£849 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Max):
£3,499£3,099 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 Pro):
£1,899£1,699 at Very
MacBook Black Friday deals: US
Save $200: The new M4 MacBook Pro was only released this month so we weren't expecting discounts on it. There's also $300 off the 16-inch model with the more powerful M4 Pro chip.
Price check: B&H Photo $1,399 | Best Buy $1,399
Save $400: If you don't need that amount of power, Amazon also has a close to record-low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the latest 14-inch laptop ($100 more expensive than previous low). It hasn't got enough power for very resource hungry tasks but it's good enough for many creatives.
Save $165: This is the lowest price yet for Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air, released earlier this year. And this is the 16GB configuration, not the discontinued 8GB version! It's hard to imagine this getting much cheaper this year.
Price check: Walmart $929
Save $255: We gave this MacBook Air (M3, 2024) 4.5 stars when we reviewed it welcoming the slim, light design for a 15in laptop and solid performance and battery life. This is a 16GB configuration, making it cut for handling many creative programs This is a sweet discount.
Price check: $1,199 at B&H Photo
Save $250: This 13.6-inch model has just dropped back to its lowest price ever. It's been superseded by this year's model above, but it's still zippy enough for everyday tasks, plus light creative work. This is as cheap as any MacBook tends to get.
Price check: $799 at B&H Photo
MacBook Black Friday deals: UK
Save 9%: I've not seen any deals on the base version of the new MacBook Pro in the UK, but Amazon does have a decent discount on more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max configurations. This is obviously the lowest price this has been on sale for as it's such a new model. It's a great discount for such a new laptop. If you're a creative pro with a heavier workload, this one is for you.
Save £299: If you want a whopping 1TB SSD and the power of the M4 Max chip then you'll be pleased to see that Amazon is already offering discounts on its newest MacBook Pro.
Price check: Very £3,199
Save £200: If you don't mind buying last year's model, then we think the M3 MacBook still offers more power than most need. It's at least £200 off at Very and Amazon at the moment.
Price check: Amazon £1,699
Save £360: This MacBook Air is a decent size at 15 inches and comes with 16GB memory and 512SSD. There are also discounts on other iterations and we don't imagine these getting much cheaper.
Price check: Amazon £1,511.19
Save £150: This MacBook Air is one of the best bargains we've seen yet this Black Friday. It's fairly low spec with just 8GB RAM but would be ideal for light creative work.
Price check: Laptops Direct £829.97
Trade-in available
Some retailers are offering trade-in deals when you exchange an old computer. Very, for example, will give you up to £850 when you trade-in an eligible device. It's worth checking before you buy if you have an old computer lying around that you no longer need.
Hello this is Rosie Hilder taking over this blog from Beren. I've been covering Black Friday since 2018 so am well-versed in what makes a good deal and what doesn't. Stay tuned for my favourite offers.
Rosie has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018 and has been covering sales events since then. She was with the team when we first launched live blogs in 2021, and at one point was working on six at once (not recommended).
Right! Back to the now, and the current best deal you can get on a 15-inch MacBook...
That would be the most recent MacBook Air (15-inch, M3), which is currently down from
$1,299 to a slightly more reasonable $1,044 over at Amazon. This is slightly bigger than my top pick for most creatives, but with its M3 chip and gorgeous display, it's certainly worth it.
MacBook Air (15-inch, M3):
$1,299 $1,044 at Amazon
Talking of classic MacBooks that were ace, that I wouldn't necessarily say you should buy, as they've been surpassed (and in this case, you can't!)... can anyone remember the 2015 MacBook? That's right – not an Air, and not a Pro. Just a MacBook.
It was discontinued in 2018, so you can't get it today, but it's a team favourite – design editor Dan John fondly recalls all the serious literary writings he wrote on it.
It had 16GB RAM, a 15-inch Retina display, and did the job! ... aah, those were the days!
I've got a soft spot for the MacBook Air M1. And even though I can't wholeheartedly recommend a four-year old laptop to you (especially when the MacBook Air M2 and M3 are going for the $800 range), I think there's something special about its wedge design, and that big leap in performance that the M1 took from the Intel days.
It's the laptop I'm currently writing this on, and I love it. So, if you're in a retro mood, and you only have a budget of $500, it may be worth checking it out (as a secondary laptop, perhaps).
MacBook Air (M1, 2020):
£799 £498 at Back Market
The race is on to find the best Black Friday MacBook deals – and we think we've got a pretty good head start! Above, you'll find all the best deals we can find on both the Pro and Air MacBooks, in both the US and the UK.
I've been covering Black Friday for five years now, and 2024's Black Friday for the whole of November, so I've got a good idea of what makes a good deal, what's masquerading as one, and what to avoid completely.
And right now, I think the best MacBook deal for the majority of users is on the MacBook Air M3...
MacBook Air (13-inch, M3):
$1,099 $844 at Amazon |: £1,099 £949 at Amazon in the UK