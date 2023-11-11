I should have waited to buy a Surface Pro – these Black Friday deals are great

When I bought a Surface Pro 9, I wasn't expecting to end up using it as my everyday device for working on, but it's gradually replaced my laptop, but thanks to its combination of power and portability, it's gradually been replacing my laptop for more and more tasks. My only regret was not waiting until the Black Friday sales.

Right now, Amazon has good savings across a range of Surface Pro 9 configurations, with the i7 16GB RAM configuration that I went for now starting at $1,599.99 $1,248.30 – a saving of $351.69 (If you're in the UK, you can save £400 on the i5 configuration)

But to be honest, last year's Surface Pro 9 wasn't a massive step up from the previous year's Surface Pro 8, and Amazon has a comparable configuration of that 2021 2-in-1 reduced from $1,599.99 to $1,049.99 – 34% off. Normally, I'd always go for the newer device, which is usually likely to be more future proof, but considering that the Surface Pro 8 actually has slightly better battery life and a headphone jack, which even in 2023 can still be handy, I think the extra saving of $250 would sway me.

If you do need higher specs because you're planning to do more demanding multitasking or tasks like video editing, a high-end configuration of the Surface Pro 9 is also on sale: the 32GB RAM configuration with 1TB SSD is reduced from $2,599 to $2160.99 – also at Amazon.

Find the details of both deals below, and for more options, don't miss our full roundup of the best Surface Pro Black Friday deals (and if you're trying to decide between a Surface Pro and an iPad, see our pick of the Prime Day Apple deals roundup too).

The best early Black Friday Surface Pro deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 8, i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Was: $1,599.99 to

Now: $1,049.99 at Amazon

Save: $550 Overview: The 2021 Surface Pro 8 may have an older processor, but it's very similar to the Surface Pro 9 and even has slightly better battery life, and a headphone jack, which is nice for those of us who still like to use wired headphones. With $550 off, the older tablet is well worth considering. Key features: The Surface Pro 8 has a similar slimline design to the newer iteration with a 13-inch, 120Hz touchscreen. It can also be used with the Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus and Type Cover. Release date: October 2021. Price history: The current deals aren't the lowest prices we've seen on the Surface Pro 9, but they aren't far off. The cheapest price we've seen on this configuration was $1,197, but only for very brief moments in June and August. Price check: Walmart: also $1,049.99 Review consensus: We gave the Surface Pro 9 a 4.5-star review when we tested and noted that it provided a big improvement over the Surface Pro 7, particularly in the screen. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑



See the best deals and lowest prices on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in your region below. Also keep an eye on our regular round up of the best Surface Pro 9 prices.