Pre-order the Surface Pro 9 today

This page will be dedicated to finding the lowest Surface Pro 9 prices available, once retailers amass enough stock to start discounting the latest Microsoft tablet. But let's not get ahead of ourselves – the Surface Pro 9 hybrid is currently on pre-order, and will officially go on sale this 25 October.

So what's a good Surface Pro 9 price right now? The latest Microsoft tablet retails at $999/£1,099 straight from Microsoft's website, and to be honest we don't imagine that that price will change much until next month's Black Friday retail event kicks off.

Of course, with the new Surface Pro 9 coming out, we also think there will be some notably low Surface Pro 8 prices on the way. And if you want some more ideas for tech gifts, check out our building Black Friday Apple page.

The best Surface Pro 9 prices

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The best Surface Pro to date CPU: 12 Gen Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics / Microsoft SQ 3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3 | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD | Screen: 13-inch, 2880 x 1920 | Ports: 2x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect port, headphone jack | Cameras: 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera (1080p full HD video); 5MP front-facing camera (1080p full HD video) | Weight: 883 g Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Faster and lighter than 8 Beautiful design Lovely, big 120Hz display Keyboard sold separately (still!)

So, Microsoft is releasing another Surface Pro this month. And looking at the spec sheet, there's plenty to be excited about the Surface Pro 9. Top of the list is that you have the option to get the Surface Pro 9 with 5G connectivity. The other model options are whether to go for an Intel version or the Microsoft's own Snap Dragon-powered model (warning to all creatives – go for Intel if you're going to use heavy-duty creative software. Snap Dragon isn't up to the challenge!)

As far as design goes, the Surface Pro 9 is much like its predecessor, and though I understand that many will want something new, I'm not too bothered about that, as I like the sleek design. The 9 boasts a 13-inch, 120Hz touchscreen, with a 3:2 ratio, which means the 9 should be a treat for all digital artists that want to make the most of the Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus.

