Surface Pro 9 early review: a great 2-in-1, for a price

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a quality 2-in-1 laptop that feels great to use and features enough power to be used however you wish, just make sure you pick the right build for you. The Intel 12th-gen build is perfect for on-the-go work and play, but the less powerful SQ3 model could leave you wanting more.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest all-rounder that sets out to challenge the iPad Pro for the crown of the best high-end tablet. There's always been a bit of a marketing fudge around the Surface brand; for example, Apple clearly believes the iPad Pro is a tablet first while Surface Pro is a laptop-and-tablet. But, essentially they serve the same purpose – to be the best of both worlds.

While visiting Microsoft in London, at its plush Bethesda game studio offices no less, I got to spend some time with the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9. This 2-in-1 laptop-come-tablet comes in two specs. The Intel Core i5 and i7 and there's also a 5G model that uses the Arm Microsoft SQ3. The major difference between the Intel and Arm models is speed and power (Intel), and battery life (SQ3).

In some ways, this isn't a huge leap ahead of the previous laptop, which we covered in our Surface Pro 8 review. My brief hands-on with the Surface Pro 9 impresses; this is a laptop that feels great in the hand, and has a superb screen and some lovely design choices, such as the hidden stylus holder. Best of all, especially given the iPad 2022 needs new accessories, this new Surface Pro 9 works with your existing keyboard, stylus and mouse.

Now, keep reading as I have some immediate impressions of the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 laptop, which promises to finally compete with Apple's best devices. We'll have a full review very soon.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 hands-on: design

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is an excellent laptop and tablet (Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a looker. The new model comes in four colours – the new Graphite, Sapphire, Forest and the original Platinum – and each one looks good. I particularly like the deep green of Forest, it feels a little more fun than a straight grey.

The accessories, including the excellent keyboard, come in the same array of colours. The old keyboard and style will work with the Surface Pro 9 too, so there's no extra expense, unless you want your keyboard to match your new tablet.

The keyboard and case attaches to the Surface Pro 9 with a satisfying magnetic clunk and click. Once attached it's a strong connection and wraps around seamlessly. The keyboard is a good size (‎28.91 x 22.61 x 0.49 cm) and its keys are shallow and 'tappy' without being hard and unresponsive.

This is one of the best small keyboards I've used, and I particularly like the soft, suede-like Alcantara finish to the wrist-wrest panels. The same material is used across the whole case and gives the tablet a book-like feel when close. Not a fan or feel if I could get a little sweaty? Then Microsoft has a metallic case and keyboard finish.

The finish of the Forest Alcantara case and keyboard has a quality feel (Image credit: Future)

Once folded out the Surface Pro 9 has a neat space to store your stylus – the Surface Slim. You pull out the keyboard slightly and its notch is revealed. This is a great design feature that ensures you'll never lose your stylus. It's not a new feature, this is the same design as the Surface 8, but it remains a good one.

The Surface Pro 9 PixelSense screen is excellent and has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Usually found on gaming monitors, the 120Hz will be welcomed by anyone who wants to connect their Xbox Game Pass to this smart 2-in-1. The 13-inch, 2,880-by-1,920-pixel resolution comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio and is a good all-rounder, ideal for work, video streaming and digital art. The Intel model features Dolby Vision IQ, adaptive colour and auto colour management.

While the bezel width is a little larger than iPad Pro it's not unsightly. I expect this is a design choice needed to fit in the Full HD, 1080p front-facing camera. At the rear of the Surface Pro 9 is a 10MP camera that can deliver 4K video. The front-facing camera is superb and benefits from Microsoft's Windows Studio Effects which offers a number of AI-driven features, such as auto-framing, an auto bokeh effect and eye tracking.

In action, the camera is mesmeric; no matter where you move or walk, it tracks and follows. If you work from home or need to present your art projects to clients, students or friends online, this alone places the Surface Pro 9 ahead of many rival 2-in-1s. (There's even a little clicker you can buy.)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 hands-on: performance

The slot for the pen shows a great deal of design logic has gone into the Surface Pro 9. (Image credit: Future)

The performance of the new Surface Pro 9 will depend on the model you choose. As mentioned earlier, there are two skews. One is an Intel model built for power and speed, the other is an Arm chip SQ3 / 5G variant.

The SQ3 model boasts around 12 hours of use, which beats other Windows tablets and is double the new iPad Pro 2022 (M2). The addition of 5G alongside such a long battery life makes the SQ3 ideal for anyone working on the go. But this build is really for word processing, web browsing, video streaming and more general work and play – it likely won't handle serious gaming or art software.

The other model, the Intel i5 or i7 build, is the option for those looking for more power. This will run video editing and art software, such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro, but you may find it's a little sluggish compared to a full-fat laptop, like a MacBook (M2). The Surface Pro 9 uses the i7 and i5 'U-series chips', which are designed to run on low power over pure performance. In my hands-on, I couldn't put the Surface Pro 9 through its paces, but we'll see how this performs in a forthcoming full review.

Like the Surface Pro 8, this new Surface Pro 9 runs Windows 11, which is excellent and speedy. While Windows 11 does have a tablet mode, that activates automatically when the keyboard is detached, I still found tabs and fonts on the Surface Pro 9 a little small and hard to navigate.

The solution is to click in a keyboard and mouse and use the Surface Pro 9 in this way, as a laptop. Once in your software, of course, it's generally a good experience, particularly if you're used to the app and can work on instinct. Again, let's see how this works when we get our own Surface Pro 9 to spend more time with.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 hands-on: final thoughts

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 case folds down and feels sturdy and comfy to hold. (Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a great 2-in-1 that has excellent build quality, feels great to use, comes with some neat features – such as the excellent web camera – and will run full software, and doesn't rely on paired-down apps. But you need to be aware of the two models. For many creatives, artists and designers the less powerful SQ3 should be avoided and instead focus on the more powerful i5 and i7 models.

While we've yet to test them over time, on paper the Intel 12th-gen chips are faster and built for performance, while the ARM-based SQ3 has a longer battery life. Keep this in mind, and invest in the model that's right for you. The Intel model starts at $999 / £1099 (i5), $1599 / £1599 (i7), while the SQ3 begins at $1,299 / £1,299.

While starting prices seem at odds (the i5 and SQ3 are similarly banded) once you begin building out your device the Intel will come in more costly. For example, the SQ3 is limited to 16GB of RAM but the Intel models can feature up to 32GB of RAM and can a 1TB SSD – this will run to around $2599 / £2599 for the i7 build.

The i7 Surface Pro 9 model is an interesting option for anyone who wants to replace their laptop with a device that can be taken on the road, and used as a drawing tablet. It'll run your favourite digital and video editing software, can handle gaming and is good for streaming. These are my first impressions, come back later in November for a full, in-depth Surface Pro 9 review.

