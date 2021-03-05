Surface Pro Black Friday deals 2021: How to get the best deals

It's never too early to think about Surface Pro Black Friday deals. If you're thinking about getting your hands on Microsoft's top 2-in-1 laptop, you'll want to get the best price, and Black Friday's the time to do just that. It's a while off, though, but that doesn't mean there aren't savings to be had right now.

Whether you're after a deal on the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Pro X, here's where we'll let you know about what's on offer whether you're in the US or UK. Our price-tracking tool alerts us to the best discounts as they happen so that we can let you know about them.

Naturally the best deals are going to be had on Black Friday itself, but why wait? Scroll down to see how you can save today, and if you're after more than just a Surface Pro, be sure to look at our guide to the best Black Friday deals. You should also check out our round-up of the latest Amazon Surface Pro deals.

Surface Pro Black Friday: When is it?

We know, Black Friday 2021 isn't for ages yet. It happens the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which means that this year it'll fall on Friday 26 November.

What we've noticed in recent years, though, is that retailers are pushing their Black Friday sales ever-earlier. It's not entirely surprising; if you hold your Black Friday sale on the day itself you're going to be competing with loads of other retailers, so it makes sense to start discounting early to avoid the rush. So if you want to get in quick with a bargain, keep an eye out from the beginning of November.

Bear in mind, though, that we'll see the biggest discounts on Black Friday itself; should you snap up an early deal or hold on in the hope of better savings? That's up to you.

Surface Pro Black Friday: How to get the best deals

We'll let you know about Surface Pro Black Friday deals on this page as soon as they happen. Chances are they'll sell out quickly, so if you don't want to miss out, make sure you bookmark this page and be ready to sit hitting refresh until you spot the right deal for you.

If you want to go in search of deals yourself, though, we can help. Below is a handy list of all the retailers where you can expect to find tidy Surface Pro discounts. Have a scan through and see what's on offer, or simply scroll down a bit further to find our pick of the current deals.

Microsoft : Head to Microsoft for Surface deals from the horse's mouth

Head to Microsoft for Surface deals from the horse's mouth Amazon : Great deals on plenty of Surface Pro models

Great deals on plenty of Surface Pro models Best Buy : Plenty of discounts across the Surface range

Plenty of discounts across the Surface range Walmart : Loads of models to choose from

Loads of models to choose from B&H Photo : Hot deals on plenty of models

Hot deals on plenty of models Currys PC World : Expect savings on a range of Surface Pros

Expect savings on a range of Surface Pros John Lewis : Great savings to be had from the UK retailer

Great savings to be had from the UK retailer Laptops Direct : Save up to £370 on the Surface Pro 7

Save up to £370 on the Surface Pro 7 Very: Regular deals on a range of Surface Pros

Black Friday Surface Pro deals: US

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

Save $230: If you want the full laptop experience from your Surface Pro then you need a Type Cover to go with it. This Best Buy deal gets you both; you'll get a Core i5 model with 8GB memory and 128GB SSD, plus a Type Cover in black.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $1,499 $1,194.98 at Amazon

Save $304.02: For A Surface Pro 7 option with plenty of power and a tasty discount as well, check this option: it's a model with a Core i7, plus 16GB memory and a 256GB. If you're planning to use your Surface Pro 7 for serious design work it's the ideal option.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $899 $729.95 at Amazon

Save $169.05: The Surface Pro 6 is getting on a bit but still packs a punch. This model features a Core i5, 8GB memory and 128GB of SSD; similar specs to the deal up top but quite a bit cheaper.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X: $1,499 $1,299.99 at Amazon

Save $199.01: Want to be able to work wherever you are, regardless of a wi-fi signal? This Surface Pro X with 4G LTE connectivity is the way to go. It boasts 16GB memory and 265GB SSD.View Deal

Black Friday Surface Pro deals: UK

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover: £1,048.99 £876 at Amazon

Save £172.99: There are some top deals on the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover right now. With this one at Amazon you'll get a Platinum model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and 128GB SSD, complete with a Type Cover in Charcoal.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 with Black Type cover: £1,263 £1,029 at Currys PC World

Save £234: Here's another great bundle: this offer from Currys PC World will net you a Surface Pro 7 in Platinum with a roomier 256GB SSD, plus Core 95 processor and 8GB memory, and a Type cover in Black.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: £899 £806.94 at Amazon

Save £92.06: Not bothered about a Type Cover? Amazon can sort you out. This Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3" screen with an Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 128GB SSD, and it comes in Platinum.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: £999 £901.45 at Amazon

Save £97.55: For a more traditional feel, the Surface Laptop 3 is the perfect fit. It's a 13-inch model in Platinum, with a Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and 128GB SSD.View Deal

