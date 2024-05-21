Incoming! Pre-order the Galaxy Book4 Edge and get a free 50-inch TV

Samsung's latest Copilot Plus AI-powered laptop was announced only yesterday, but there's already an exciting Memorial Day preorder offer on the Galaxy Book4 Edge. Prices for this laptop start at $1,349.99 – but if you preorder this new Galaxy Book right now, in either the 14-inch or 16-inch models, Samsung is throwing in a free 50-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K TV for a limited time (worth $379.99).

This is a great deal if you ask us, although it's not quite as fancy as Samsung's Frame TV or Samsung Serif TV models. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop series was released back in February, but if you're looking for real next-gen AI computing power, then Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 Edge model is the one to go for. It's powered by Galaxy AI and backed by an impressive Snapdragon X Elite chip, offering 4x faster AI processing.

It's also said to be the best next-gen AI PC, unlocking new levels of computing performance. This is thanks to the AI-boosting NPU (neural processing unit) included in the device to offer cutting-edge hybrid AI integrations.

In simple terms, this means that your workflow is about to get more productive, and you can tackle creative tasks using your mobile device too with seamless integration, including mirrored Circle to Search results pasted to your PC, as well as the Live Translate functions that were first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra series.

The best Samsung tech bundle deal today

Galaxy Book4 Edge 16-inch + Free Crystal UHD 4K TV

Was: $1,829.98

Now: $1,449.99 at Samsung

Save: $379.99 Overview: The Galaxy Book4 Edge has only just been announced, and is the very first Copilot+ PC. The price above is for the 16-inch model with a Snapdragon X Elite 3.4GHz processor, but there are also 14-inch configurations and the option to upgrade to a Snapdragon X Elite 3.8GHz processor instead. It has a dedicated AI key, activating AI capabilities with a simple keystroke. Key features (Galaxy Book4 Edge): Display: 16-inch 120Hz 2880 x 1800 AMOLED touchscreen | Processor: 12-core 3.4GHz Snapdragon X Elite processor with 4.0GHz Dual Core Boost,| RAM: 16GB|Storage: 512GB SSD (up to 1TB) |Weight: 3.4 pounds| Ports: two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Type-A port, a combo audio jack, and MicroSD card slot| Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, | Key features (Samsung Class Crystal UHD DU7200 TV): Size: 50-inch| Resolution: 4K HDR (3,840 x 2,160), 60Hz | Screen type: LED | Connectivity: Bluetooth Audio| Sound: 20W output, Adaptive sound| Stand: included| Weight: 20.9 Pounds Release date: June 18, 2024. Price context: This deal offers an instant saving of $379 with the 50-inch TV included. The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge is $100 cheaper than the 16-inch model, at $1,349.99, but should you opt for the 16-inch model with the upgraded Snapdragon Processor (X Elite 3.8GHz) it will cost you an extra $300, bringing the total to $1,749.99. There's also the chance to save up to $535 in trade-in credit too, if you have an old laptop, tablet or smartphone to part with. Price check: Samsung: $1449.99 | Best Buy: $1,449.99 Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Galaxy Book4 Edge for ourselves (obviously) as well as the other Galaxy Book4 models for that matter. But our sister sites have had hands-on experience with the Galaxy Book4 Pro model and found it to have excellent battery life and build quality. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the latest range of Galaxy Book4 series laptops, if you don't want to wait until next month when the latest AI Galaxy Book4 Edge is expected to ship out.