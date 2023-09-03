The best ASUS ROG Flow X16 prices in September 2023

The best ASUS ROG Flow X16 prices aren't that easy to find, but luckily not impossible. This gaming laptop is seriously powerful and one of the best ASUS laptops available right now. The 2-in-1 format makes it suitable for tablet mode, as well as tent mode used as a display only. It's great for students and creatives alike.

Recently launched in a new 2023 edition, the latest ASUS ROG Flow X16 has even more horsepower than its sibling, equipped with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and Intel i9 processor – but a higher price tag to go with it. The best prices we're seeing right now are around $2,699.99/£2,099 for the 2023 model, and the 2022 edition can be picked up for approximately $1,500/£1,800 on Amazon with entry-level specs.

Overall this is arguably one of the most versatile gaming laptops there is, and we gave the 2022 model a glowing 4.5-star review when we had our hands on it last year, so there's no telling how advanced the 2023 ASUS ROG Flow X16 laptop has become. For more options, take a look at our guide to the best laptops for game development, as well as the best laptops for video editing.

The best ASUS ROG Flow X16 prices

(Image credit: ASUS / Argos)

ASUS ROG Flow X16 (2023) The new edition with unbelievable specs Display: 16-inch mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR Display | Processor: Intel Core 13th-gen i9-13900H | GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4050/ 4060 / 4070 | RAM: 16GB-64GB DDR5 | Storage: 1TB/2TB SSD | Platform: Windows 11 Pro | Dimensions: 35.5 x 24.3 x 1.94 ~ 2.19 cm | Weight: 2.20 Kg (4.85 lbs) | Battery: 90WHrs £2,099.99 at John Lewis £2,599.99 at Amazon £2,699 at Currys Powerful GPU Ridiculously good display Xbox Game Pass included (3 months) Expensive

The latest and greatest edition to the ASUS ROG Flow X16 series, the 2023 model boasts a Gorilla Glass Mini-LED touchscreen with Pantone colour-accuracy, and compatibility with MPP 2.0 stylus support for excellent shading.

Whether you're a gamer or content creator, the power tools underneath the hood of this 2-in-1 laptop make it excellent for multitasking and running software. You can play Call of Duty and have Photoshop running in the background and it won't break a sweat. Exceptional features for gamers include a 240 Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, plus triple fans and Ambient Cooling, and RGB keyboard lights.

General use of this laptop is improved through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as features like facial recognition, 2k resolution, and the ability to flip the screen and use it in tent mode and tablet mode for versatility.

(Image credit: ASUS / Argos)

Released in May 2022, the original ASUS ROG Flow X16 came first. This laptop is just as capable as the newer edition and now comes at a slightly lower price point too. It can do pretty much all the same things as the model above, but maybe not as fast or efficient with an ever so slightly downgraded GPU.

As for the price, this laptop is much more affordable than its 2023 replacement model, but the downside is it can be tricky to find now that the spotlight has been cast on another device. The best place to find the 2022 ASUS ROG Flow X16 is on Amazon by looking for Ryzen 9 in the description, as the latest model is Intel i9 instead. You can also tell by the GPU whether it's a 3060 or a 4060.

In our ASUS ROG Flow X16 review, we found that the mini-LED screen stole the show, and had excellent all-round performance with a reliable battery life. If you're looking for a laptop that can do it all for a mid-tier price then this is the one. Although, if you want only the absolute best from Asus then consider the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED which is now our reviews editor's favourite laptop.

See our clever deals widget below to keep tabs on the best ASUS ROG Flow X16 deals, for both the original and new 2023 models. Remember that prices also vary depending on the spec that you choose, so for a more affordable option you'll want the minimum choice of RAM, storage, and processor.