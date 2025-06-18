Graphic designers have specific needs when it comes to the kit they use. As discussed in our best laptops for graphic design buying guide, designers need adequate power, storage and, almost most importantly, a standout screen. Though our main guide has nine excellent choices, all appealing to different needs and workflows, here I've handpicked three laptops perfect for graphic designers that all have deals running right now.

Our top pick, the MacBook Pro M4 has a nice discount at the moment, as does our budget pick the HP Victus, and a fabulous AI laptop that's also a 2-in-1 – the Lenovo Yoga 9i. All of these laptops are great for different workflows and I'll explain more below.

Best overall Apple MacBook Pro M4: was $1,999.99 now $1,749.99 at Amazon The newest iteration of Apple's beefiest laptop, the MacBook Pro M4 has one of the best screens we've ever tried. Liquid Retina will spoil you for any other display. It's obviously powerful, and gets more powerful if you choose a different configuration, but the basic level should be good enough for most graphic designers, unless they're integrating heavy 3D work into their process. Since this model was only released this year, it's quite surprising it's had so many discounts already. This isn't the lowest price it's been, but it is still a very good price, and it's $75 higher than the lowest ever. You can find out more in our MacBook Pro M4 review.

Best budget HP Victus 15: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy It's hard to find a genuinely budget laptop that is good enough for graphic design. You can't really get what you need under this price point so we wouldn't want to mislead you by quoting lower priced models that would let you down. But for the price, you do need to make a compromise and this one is on the age of the laptop. You won't get a new version for this budget - but what we've picked will do the job. The HP Victus is a good choice because it has enough power and a good-enough screen (though this is a compromise). The configuration we tested is the one on sale here, and it's got enough graphics performance to get you through your projects. it currently has a nice discount on it at Best Buy, with $200 off its usual value. Read our full HP Victus 15 review here

Best 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 2-in-1: was $2,014.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 is a beautiful thing. It works as a laptop and a tablet exceedingly well, and has a lovely screen perfect for drawing on. Our testing showed proper power as well, rivalling the MacBook Pro but with all that extra functionality. The battery life isn't as good as others, but you do get a glorious 16-inch or 14-inch screen with thin bezels to make the most of the space. Our reviewer thinks the screen is almost the best part of this laptop. The AI gives a power boost to the already decent internals. See our full Lenovo Yoga Gen 9i review here.

Unsure? See our handy explainer guide to how much RAM you need and the requirements for a graphic design laptop.

If you need something a bit different, try my handpicked roundup of 3 laptops for CAD workflows. Or see the deals we've found below.