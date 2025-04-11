This ASUS ProArt laptop is a creative powerhouse and $300 off for a limited time

Not a lot of laptops are marketed at content creators, but the ASUS ProArt PX13 is a compact powerhouse that appeals to all kinds of creative disciplines. It's not the most affordable 2-in-1 laptop out there, but it's currently $300 off over at Best Buy bringing the price to only $1,399.99 for a limited time.

When we reviewed this laptop, we found it to be a powerful machine with Copilot+ AI features and the handy ASUS Dial on the trackpad can be to change things like brush sizes that make multitasking a breeze. It's an excellent laptop for CAD and AutoCAD and 3D modelling thanks to its RTX 4050 GPU, but also lends itself well to any creative discipline with advanced NPU power combined with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU.

In other words, this laptop is pretty specced out, but another area it shines is the 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen. ASUS is renowned for its super sharp displays, and also manufactures some of the best monitors for graphic artists. This laptop is a 2-in-1 design, and its compact form makes it ideal for commuters. I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

The best creative laptop deal today

ASUS ProArt PX13: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Save: $300 Overview: We think the ASUS ProArt PX13 is a top choice for all kinds of creatives, but the generous 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD will certainly come in handy for gamers and those who need processing power. Not to mention the new Ryzen AI architecture with an AMD NPU for accelerated multitasking and content creation. Key features: Display: 13.3-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370| Neural processor: AMD XDNA, 50TOPS| RAM: 32GB |SSD: 1TB |Weight: 1.38kg | Ports: 2x USB 4.0, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Release date: June 2024. Review Consensus: During our ASUS ProArt PX13 review, we found that despite its small form it has a lot of potential with excellent performance and a quality OLED display. It's aimed at creative power users, and it certainly delivers. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

