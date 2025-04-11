This ASUS ProArt laptop is a creative powerhouse and $300 off for a limited time

By published

It's one of the best Copilot+ PCs for creatives.

ASUS ProArt PX13
Not a lot of laptops are marketed at content creators, but the ASUS ProArt PX13 is a compact powerhouse that appeals to all kinds of creative disciplines. It's not the most affordable 2-in-1 laptop out there, but it's currently $300 off over at Best Buy bringing the price to only $1,399.99 for a limited time.

When we reviewed this laptop, we found it to be a powerful machine with Copilot+ AI features and the handy ASUS Dial on the trackpad can be to change things like brush sizes that make multitasking a breeze. It's an excellent laptop for CAD and AutoCAD and 3D modelling thanks to its RTX 4050 GPU, but also lends itself well to any creative discipline with advanced NPU power combined with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU.

ASUS ProArt PX13
ASUS ProArt PX13: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Save: $300

Overview: We think the ASUS ProArt PX13 is a top choice for all kinds of creatives, but the generous 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD will certainly come in handy for gamers and those who need processing power. Not to mention the new Ryzen AI architecture with an AMD NPU for accelerated multitasking and content creation.

Key features: Display: 13.3-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED | Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370| Neural processor: AMD XDNA, 50TOPS| RAM: 32GB |SSD: 1TB |Weight: 1.38kg | Ports: 2x USB 4.0, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio

Release date: June 2024.

Review Consensus: During our ASUS ProArt PX13 review, we found that despite its small form it has a lot of potential with excellent performance and a quality OLED display. It's aimed at creative power users, and it certainly delivers.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal

