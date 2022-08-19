Low HP Spectre x360 prices and great deals in August 2022

Making the most of a great HP Spectre x360 price is easier than ever. Especially when we're put this page together, which pulls in all the best HP Spectre x360 deals into one place. And, with the 2022 model of HP's flagship laptop/hybrid on sale since May this year, now is a great time to get a cracking HP Spectre x360 price on the 2021 model.

But is last year's model of the HP Spectre x360 hybrid laptop worth it? Short answer: absolutely! It's a stunning touch laptop that was a step up from the previous model in all the right areas. Great battery life, powerful insides, and a stunning display make the 2021 HP Spectre x360 a contender in the best ultrabook discussion. But what makes a great HP Spectre x360 deal?

Well, to start with, the 13-inch model retailed at $1,149/£1,199, and for that you get Intel Core i5 -1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (512GB in the UK). So as long as you're not paying that price, you're looking at a decent HP Spectre x360 price. But take note! A lot of the deals you'll see on this page are for the bigger, more expensive 15-inch HP Spectre x360, so bare that in mind.

If you're still hungry for more deals on laptops in the same vein as the Surface Laptop Studio, visit our page on the most powerful laptops, or the best laptops for video editing.

The best HP Spectre x360 prices

(Image credit: HP)

HP Spectre x360 (2021) The best 2-in-1 'ultrabook' around. CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD | Display: 13.3-inch FHD (1080p) touch / 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) touch £1,399.99 (opens in new tab) at HP Store (opens in new tab) £1,699 (opens in new tab) at Currys (opens in new tab) £2,199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Looks beautiful Top quality materials Gorgeous display Great battery life Noisy when it heats up 16:9 ratio not for everyone

There's a few good reasons to be scouting out for great HP Spectre x360 prices at the moment. First of all, it's a fantastic, top quality hybrid laptop, and one of HP's very best, so looking for a sweet deal on the x360 is always a good idea. But also, due to the recent 2022 x360 models coming out, we've seen some decent HP Spectre x360 deals. The best we've seen to date was a whopping $150 off the entry level HP Spectre x360, bringing it down to $999. If you see a HP Spectre x360 price around there, we'd seriously consider snapping it up.

Related articles: