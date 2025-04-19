Looking for a new laptop for content creation? I've found an epic deal on Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Ultra over at Best Buy, now $500 off for a limited time. This brings the price to just $1,899.99 down from the usual $2,399.99, so I'd highly recommend grabbing this deal while you can.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra features in several of our top buying guides for creatives, including the best lightweight laptops (it weighs just 1.86kg), as well as the best laptops for battery life (did I mention it has an all-day battery?). Having used its sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, I would argue that Galaxy Book laptops are also an excellent choice for content creators and would make one of the best laptops for video editing too.

At this price, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra has entered much more affordable territory, and I'm a big fan of Samsung tech, and how the Galaxy Ecosystem works together seamlessly with Samsung phones and tablets. In our Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra review, we found that its powerful Intel and Nvidia chips really helped with performance, and it could handle any suite of creative apps we threw at it. I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

The best Samsung Galaxy Book deal today

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra : was $2,399.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy Save: $500 ( a very generous discount) Overview: The 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Ultra is a powerful laptop with a beautiful display, excellent battery life, and Windows Copilot AI. While it might look a little dull on the outside, this laptop packs a lot of great specs under the hood. You get an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, plus an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for the price. Key features: Display: 16-inch AMOLED (2880 x 1800) 120Hz | Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition| GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 | RAM: 16GB |Storage: 1TB |Weight: 1.86kg | Battery: Up to 21 hours | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2, 1x HDMI 2.1, MicroSD slot | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Release date: February 2024. Price Check: $1,899.99 at Samsung | Review consensus: When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, our reviewer felt that it offered great performance for heavy rendering workloads, while its portability is also another highlight. The battery should last you all day if you don’t push it too hard, so for creators, there's a lot to like here - especially the robust Samsung ecosystem if you already own Galaxy tech. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Laptop Mag: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below, you can find the best deals and lowest prices in your region on the latest range of Galaxy Book4 series laptops.