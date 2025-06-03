Samsung has kicked off its popular Summer Sale this week, and I've spotted top deals on smartphones, tablets, and wearables – including tech that I've recently tried and tested, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

I think the S25 Ultra is the best camera phone on the market right now for creatives, and with Samsung's Summer Sale, you can save up to $630 on it with an eligible trade-in. There's also a no-strings-attached $120 discount on the phone, and Samsung is offering a double storage upgrade at no extra cost – so you'll be getting a 512GB model (worth $1,419.99) for the price of the 256GB device. This brings the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to only $549.99 with a device trade-in (that's a whopping 57% off!).

If you're in the UK, there's the option to trade in ANY Android smartphone (yes, even the older ones) and receive a guaranteed £200 towards the S25 Ultra, plus you can also claim a FREE Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 with your purchase. These are some pretty generous offers if you ask me, and if I didn't already own last year's S24 Ultra model, I'd jump at this deal. Take a look below for all of the details.

The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deals today

US Deal Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB (unlocked): was $1,419.99 now $549.99 at Samsung UK Save: Up to $750 (with trade-in) Overview: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best camera phone available right now (at least in my opinion) for creatives, thanks to its impressive camera quality, genuinely useful Galaxy AI features, the included S Pen stylus, and the integrated Google Gemini assistant for everyday tasks. Key features: Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic LPTO AMOLED (1440 x 3120) | Chip: Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite | Main Camera: 200MP f/1.7 main + 10MP f/2.4 telephoto w PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 50MP f/3.4 (periscope) telephoto + 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide | Selfie Camera: 12MP (f/2.2) | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 218g | Battery: 5000mAh| Release date: February 2025 Price history: Since launch, we've spotted the occasional deal on the S25 Ultra, but nothing more than around $100 off. This new trade-in offer cuts a huge chunk off the price, which is very tempting. Review Consensus: I recently tested the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and as a photographer, I'm seriously blown away by its image quality, performance, AI tools for editing and daily assistance with tasks. If you're a busy creative, then I'm convinced this is THE phone for content creators, but if you're coming from an S24 Ultra model (like me) then you may find that upgrades are only incremental. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

UK Deal Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (unlocked): was £1,249 now £668 at Samsung UK Save: up to £581 with newer smartphone trade-ins OR £200 off guaranteed (with ANY Android trade-in) + claim a FREE Galaxy Tab A9+ (worth £259) with purchase. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a top choice smartphone for a huge demographic of consumers, and the deals above are seriously worth considering if you're in the market for a new camera phone. I highly recommend this phone for photographers and content creators, but anyone with a busy schedule or social lifestyle will also benefit from all of the genuinely useful Galaxy AI features that this phone has to offer. Check out my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra VS iPhone 16 Pro Max camera phone shootout to see how this phone performed against Apple's flagship rival.

