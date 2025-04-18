As Easter weekend approaches, there are some top deals right now on creative tech, and I've picked out 3 deals on smartphones that I think are excellent for content creation. Save $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra over at Best Buy with 256GB of storage - bringing the price to just $1,099.99. I recently reviewed this phone, and it's unmatched in camera performance with top-tier Galaxy AI editing tools too.

If that's still a little pricey, there's also a great deal on the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models, both $250 off over at Best Buy. This makes the price only $849 for the Pixel 9 Pro model (previously $1,099) and just $949 for the Pro XL (usually $1,199) with 256GB of storage.

Last up, we have the Motorola edge+, with a whopping $400 off over at Best Buy, bringing the price to as low $399.99 down from $799.99. This is quite a big discount, and after looking into it, this phone was released back in 2023 and has some great specs, so it could be that the company is clearing the way for a newer release, that's my guess anyway.

Three top smartphone deals for content creation

My top pick Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB : was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Save: $300 (locked to carrier)

Save: $200 (Unlocked) Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is the latest flagship from the company and I've been testing it out for the last few weeks. The verdict? It's amazing for content creation in all aspects, whether that's photography, videography or graphic design. The AI tools are next-level and genuinely helpful with managing daily workloads too. See our recent camera phone shootout for some sample images captured by the S25 Ultra.

