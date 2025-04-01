The iPhone 16 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - Camera phone shoot out

Wondering how two of the top flagship AI phones compare in camera quality? The battle of the camera phones continues in this latest shootout.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera phone shootout vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

I've finally done it. I've tested out two of the best camera phones that you can buy right now, and pitted Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max, against Samsung's newest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra series. Both of these phones are infused with AI power and have some seriously impressive camera specs on paper, but there can only be one winner here, so which is it?

If you're familiar with some of the best iPhones for photography, then you'll know that these smartphones are very capable of capturing a sharp shot. The iPhone 16 series is the first, however, to introduce the innovative new Camera Control Button, and I'm surprised by how much I really enjoyed using this feature. If you're more of an Android fan (guilty), then Samsung smartphones are the best alternatives to Apple handsets for photographers and content creators, thanks to innovative features like personalised filters, super Nightography, and more detail with the AI ProVisual Engine.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
iPhone 16 Pro Max Vs Samsung S25 Ultra specs
Header Cell - Column 0

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Chipset:

Apple A18 Pro

Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite 

Main Camera:

48 MP f/1.8, 24mm (wide)

200 MP (f/1.7) 24mm (wide)

Zoom Camera:

12 MP f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto

10 MP (f/2.4) 67mm (telephoto) + 50 MP (f/3.4) 111mm (periscope telephoto) with 5x optical zoom

Ultrawide camera:

48 MP f/2.2, 13mm

50 MP, f/1.9, 120˚

Selfie Camera:

12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm

12 MP (f/2.2) 26mm

Video

4K@24/25/30/60/100/120fps

8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps

Price

$1,199 / £1,199

$1,299.99 / £1,249

Image 1 of 20
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera phone shootout
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 15
iPhone 16 Pro Max camera phone shootout
(Image credit: Future)

