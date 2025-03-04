Camera phone shoot out: Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The battle of the camera phones continues with Nothing's latest flagship put to the challenge against my Samsung S24 Ultra.

Camera Phone Shoot out: Samsung Vs Nothing
(Image credit: Future)
There's a buzz around the latest Nothing Phone (3a) Pro release, especially as it promises something new in the camera department. Fans have been asking Nothing to work on its camera module for quite some time now, and today I can confirm that it has delivered, making the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro one of the best budget camera phones at a price of just $459 / £449 - although this has come at a cost of a controversial design shift for Nothing that our Arts and 3D Editor isn't too keen on.

I'm always interested in the growing performance of smartphone photography, especially now that almost all of the best camera phones are being stuffed with AI tools for the best possible shot. And gone is the day that the only option for quality content creation was from one of the best iPhones for photography – there are some serious contenders out there now.

Nothing 3a Pro and Samsung S24 Ultra specs
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Chipset:

Qualcomm  SM7635: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Main Camera:

50 MP (f/1.9) 24mm wide with a Samsung 1/1.56-inch sensor

200 MP (f/1.7) 24mm

Zoom Camera:

50MP Sony Periscope (f/2.6) 70mm (3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, 60x ultra zoom) with a 1/1.95-inch sensor.

10 MP (f/2.4) 67mm (telephoto) + 50 MP (f/3.4) 111mm (periscope telephoto) with 5x optical zoom

Ultrawide camera:

8 MP (f/2.2) 15mm, 120˚ 

12 MP (f/2.2) 13mm, 120˚

Selfie Camera:

50MP Samsung (f/2.2) 24mm (1/2.76-inch sensor)

12 MP (f/2.2) 26mm

Price:

$459 / £449

 $1,299.99 / £1,249

Camera phone shootout: Nothing Vs Samsung
(Image credit: Future)
Camera phone shootout: Nothing Vs Samsung
(Image credit: Future)

