Camera phone shoot out: Samsung S24 Ultra Vs Honor 200 Pro

The battle of the camera phones continues with this latest shoot-off. One has a 200MP main camera, and the other is endorsed by world-famous photographer, Rankin.

(Image credit: Future)

I really enjoy taking photos with my phone, almost to the point where it becomes a problem (I have 15,978 items in my camera roll right now). I use my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra far more often than my Sony A7III and Canon 5DS cameras, and I think this is not only down to the improved quality of some of the best camera phones, but also the fact that I hate how heavy expensive gear and lenses are to lug around.

With the grotty weather we've been having in the UK lately, I've been reminiscing a beautiful sunny day in London where I spent the afternoon visiting museums and, you guessed it, taking photos with my phone. This day back in June 2024 was the perfect weather for a camera phone shootout, and I pitted my S24 Ultra against the AI-powered Honor 200 Pro.

Image 1 of 10
Camera phone shoot out: Samsung S24 Ultra Vs Honor 200 Pro
(Image credit: Future )
Image 1 of 10
Camera phone shoot out: Samsung S24 Ultra Vs Honor 200 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

