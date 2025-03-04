Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro represent where this disruptive tech brand is in the most eye-catching way possible. The Nothing Phone 3a iterates on the previously released Nothing Phone 2a, and cements this model as a modern design classic, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro feels like a misstep of sorts, a gamble to push for more tech at the expense of minimalism.

I've been playing around with both smartphones for a week now, and my review of both is in progress, but for me these phones reveal a telling crossroads for the brand; this is the moment when Nothing doubles-down on its design credentials but also points to a dicey future, one where expectations for advanced tech could break the design.

I bought into Nothing with its first release, the Nothing Phone 1 and have been using these minimalist, uniquely retro-industrial looking smartphones ever since. It's why I feel the release of the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a moment of reflection as to what works and where perhaps the brand could feel challenged to change.

Nothing Phone 3a Check Amazon This is a straight update of the Nothing Phone 2a, it continues the same design while upgrading the camera, chipset and display. The rear 'internal' design has been streamlined to feature overlapping panels, a PCB-inspired look that has made Nothing popular. The 3a retains the centred 'face-like' camera cluster. Nothing Phone 3a Pro Check Amazon The Pro refers to the new, larger camera cluster that brings a periscope lens to the Nothing lineup and offers the kind of photo results usually reserved for more costly camera phones. The downside? A large circular cluster that breaks the minimalist design Nothing is renowned for.

Fundamentally, the Nothing Phone 3a continues the design choices that made the Nothing Phone 2a one of my favourite budget smartphones. It really is a wonderfully designed, visually appealing smartphone with an chipset refresh, a larger improved display and new cameras.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro on the other hand is the sight of Nothing wrangling with its own design rules, wrestling its desire for a minimalist, retro design aesthetic with the need to begin matching user expectations – we've demanded a more powerful camera, and Nothing is delivering, and at a price that's perfect (£449 for the 3a Pro is a bargain). It's a design that could be divisive for fans of the brand but may well find new fans for its mix of high-spec camera and value.

Both smartphones feature a new AI button, designed to feel differently from the others and offers access to the new Essential Space AI app. This is an AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and inspirations; it spotlights Nothing's software innovations that can often go under the radar compared to its phone design. The new 3a series offer early access to this AI organiser, with new features including Camera Capture, Smart Collections, Focused Search and Flip to Record coming soon.

(Image credit: Future / Nothing)

It's why I've found myself in a love / hate relationship with Nothing's new releases – I love the Nothing Phone 3a, it's subtle white finish, larger display, novel centred camera cluster and upgraded Snapdragon chipset improve on a design that works. It feels like an improvement on a modern classic, because it is. Nothing has up-specced the Phone 2a without breaking the aesthetic.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro, on the other hand, feels like a design fighting with itself. Inside is the same impressive Snapdragon chip as the Phone 3a and the same large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz. The struggle comes with the phone's design and balance. The decision to offer a high-spec camera – a 50MP Sony periscope zoom lens – has resulted in a large circular carbuncle that weighs the top of the phone and feels imbalanced.

(Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nothing 3a and 3a Pro specs Header Cell - Column 0 Nothing Phone 3a Nothing Phone 3a Pro Chipset: Qualcomm: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Kryo, 8-core, up to 2.5 GHz, Hexagon NPU Qualcomm: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Kryo, 8-core, up to 2.5 GHz, Hexagon NPU Camera: Main, 50 MP Samsung (1/1.57-inch sensor), 50MP Samsung Telephoto (1/2.74-inch sensor, 2x optical zoom, 4x in-sensor zoom, 30x ultra zoom), 8MP Sony Ultrawide; Front, 32MP Samsung (1/3.44” sensor) Main, 50 MP Samsung (1/1.56-inch sensor), 50MP Sony Periscope (3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, 60x ultra zoom, 1/1.95-inch sensor); Front, 50MP Samsung (1/2.76-inch sensor) Memory: 8+128GB 12+256GB 12+256GB Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness Dimensions: 163.52 x 77.50 x 8.35 mm 163.52 x 77.50 x 8.39 mm Weight: 201g 211g Price: £329 / £379 £449

Does 3a Pro break the laws of Gestalt? (Image credit: Future / Nothing) The six laws of Gestalt are Proximity, Good Figure, Similarity, Continuation, Closure and finally Symmetry. These govern how we see and interpret the world, essentially through a series of patterns. Breaking one or all can muddle the brain. Nothing 3a Pro mixes circular and rectangular objects, the round cluster itself is one-sided, the lenses dropping around the left side of the cluster. So, yes, it does appear Nothing 3a Pro breaks the Gestalt rules.

To be clear, the camera is excellent and the tech and specs for a mid-range smartphone are eye-catching. It uses the popular Sony LYTIA 600 sensor usually found on more expensive smartphones, and delivers lovely warm tones, a great zoom and crisp, incredible macro detail all for under £450.

But, from a design perspective, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro lacks the connected, subtle balance of previous Nothing releases. The circular cluster lacks the symmetry of similar smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Ultra and Honor Magic series, but they'll cost double the price.

The placement of the lenses inside the bulky round frame appear, in small measurements, unevenly placed. This isn't the end of the world, but at a glance the design clashes.

(Image credit: Future / Nothing)

Maybe I'm being harsh? A lack of symmetry is itself a design choice, it keeps your eyes alive and scanning. And Nothing as a brand is a disruptor, so why should the Nothing 3a Pro play by the same rules as other smartphone designs?

The design does also have the advantage of feeling like a traditional camera when used horizontally. The bulky camera cluster emulates the feel and weight of having a large lens and many camera phone addicts could well fall in love with this design.

There are clever details too, such as the Sunae-like concentric lines that circle the inside of the camera cluster to guide the eye, the lenses run in an orderly anti-clockwise fashion from most powerful to least, and the streamlined industrial design of the rear's lower casing appeals.

Yet I can't escape the fact I'm drawn back to the cheaper, less 'Pro' model, the Nothing Phone 3a, which feels airy, connected and purposeful. Its little 'face' remains evident despite an expanded camera cluster; this phone has a personality and I love it.

(Image credit: Future / Nothing)

So where can Nothing go from here? The release of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro signals a crossroads for the brand when it comes to the release of the successor to Nothing Phone 2, due sometime this year (remember, 2a, 3a and 3a Pro are 'mid-range' skews released between main devices).

Nothing will be under pressure to offer a higher spec, more powerful camera while balancing everything with the signature minimalist industrial design. If Phone 3a Pro is a first-step towards where Nothing Phone 3 will land, then the design wizards at Nothing that made me fall in love with this brand need to work some magic.

In the meantime, I'm more than happy to stare at the little face of the Nothing Phone 3a and remind myself this is a brand that understands how to find a balanced specs, smart aesthetics and price.

Both Nothing 3a and Nothing 3a Pro are available to pre-order today from the Nothing website, and our in-depth reviews will be up in the coming weeks, including how well the new Essential AI works day-to-day.

What do you think of the new Nothing Phone 3a Pro? Am I being too harsh?