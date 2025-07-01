From playful Glyph 'toys' to pro cameras – why the Nothing Phone (3) surprised me

The design, specs, and price – here’s how Nothing's rethinking what a phone can be.

The Nothing Phone (3) has been announced at a special reveal event in London, and once again, the UK-based design-first tech brand is pushing against the grain. The third-generation smartphone from Carl Pei’s designer brand takes what worked before and evolves it, in form, function, and philosophy, with a focus on creativity, intelligence, and pure design joy.

Now, it's no secret I like the Nothing brand and its approach. I reviewed the Nothing Phone (2) after buying it, and have been using it, on and off, with Nothing Phone 2a and 3a, ever since. The new Nothing Headphone (1) are a new obsession too. But why should you care as much as I do about the brand's new, and arguably first, true flagship smartphone?

Nothing Phone (3) prices

12 GB + 256 GB

£799 / $799 / €799

16 GB + 512 GB

£899 / $899 / €899

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

