I pitted the latest Samsung S25 Ultra against my current S24 Ultra model, and I was pretty shocked at the difference.

S24 Ultra Vs S25 Ultra camera phone shootout
(Image credit: Future)
I'm a proud owner of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the best camera phones that you can buy right now, and I'm always talking about how it can capture a pretty sharp shot without much effort. I also tend to use my phone camera a lot more than my Sony mirrorless camera for daily snaps. But what about Samsung's new S25 Ultra model?

Before getting my hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for review, I was convinced that an upgrade from my S24 Ultra wasn't necessary. After all, the only major upgrade is the leap from a 12MP wide-angle lens to a 50MP lens, right? Oh boy, was I wrong. On paper, the difference in camera specs between the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra models is very minimal, but it's not until you use both camera phones that you can really notice the boost in image quality, and I'm pretty sure this is thanks to the AI ProVisual Engine.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Samsung S25 Ultra Vs S24 Ultra specs
Header Cell - Column 0

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Chipset:

Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite 

Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Main Camera:

200 MP (f/1.7) 24mm

200 MP (f/1.7) 24mm

Zoom Camera:

10 MP (f/2.4) 67mm (telephoto) + 50 MP (f/3.4) 111mm (periscope telephoto) with 5x optical zoom

10 MP (f/2.4) 67mm (telephoto) + 50 MP (f/3.4) 111mm (periscope telephoto) with 5x optical zoom

Ultrawide camera:

50 MP, f/1.9, 120˚

12 MP (f/2.2) 13mm, 120˚

Selfie Camera:

12 MP (f/2.2) 26mm

12 MP (f/2.2) 26mm

Video

8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps

8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps

Price

$1,299.99 / £1,249

 $1,299.99 / £1,249

Image 1 of 15
iPhone 16 Pro Max camera phone shootout
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 10
S25 Ultra image sample
(Image credit: Future)

